Zelensky announces stabilization of hryvnia, absence of risks for it

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the stabilization of the hryvnia and the absence of risks for it due to the actions of Ukraine and the allied countries.

"Regarding the hryvnia, I believe that today, we have managed to control the situation, despite that panic. We have taken many different steps, stabilized the hryvnia and calmed the markets. Today, the national currency is strengthening," he said at a joint briefing with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Mark Rutte on Wednesday.

According to him, the actions of the allied countries of Ukraine, which opened financial guarantees, had a great influence on the stabilization of the hryvnia, which gave a signal to the markets and investors that it was not worth withdrawing money.

The visits of the leaders of European countries also reduced the risks at the foreign exchange market of Ukraine, Zelensky said.