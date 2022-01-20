Economy

17:49 20.01.2022

NBU sees signs of stabilization in FX market, refrains from intervention on Thursday

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) sees signs of stabilization in the foreign exchange market, on Thursday the central bank refrained from intervention, Oleksiy Lupin, the director of the open markets department, said.

"We already see the first signs of stabilization of the hryvnia exchange rate. Yesterday, the NBU sold currency, but in small volumes, less than $20 million. Today we did not intervene at all," he said during a press briefing on Thursday.

Lupin stressed that the central bank has not recorded a single appeal regarding the lack of currency in the cash desks of banks or exchange offices.

"When will the exchange rate stabilize? The key point is de-escalation," he stressed.

According to Lupin, all fundamental factors have a revaluation effect on the hryvnia exchange rate.

