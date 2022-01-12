President's Office dpty head plans to start regular meetings with business from Jan

Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Rostyslav Shurma plans to start regular meetings with business in January, in particular with representatives of certain industries.

"I am a supporter of sectoral meetings. I believe that from January we will start the practice of meetings with industry representatives separately, so that not only the main market participants are present, but also, possibly, startups," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

Shurma has already held meetings with representatives of five industries, as well as with the American Chamber of Commerce, where business raised about 15 issues.

"Some are systemic, requiring long-term systemic changes. For some, we have already solved the problems. A meeting with the European Business Association is scheduled for late January," the deputy head of the President's Office said.