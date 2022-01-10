Economy

18:19 10.01.2022

AMKR accounts remain blocked, ArcelorMittal helps pay wages, important transactions carried out

2 min read
The bank accounts of PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (AMKR, Dnipropetrovsk region) remain blocked due to the actions of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine and a court order, however, thanks to the parent company ArcelorMittal, workers were paid wages.

"As of January 10, AMKR's bank accounts remain blocked. The company, together with ArcelorMittal corporation, is looking for alternative opportunities to conduct critically important transactions in order not to stop production and prevent disruption of supplies to customers abroad and in Ukraine," the press service of the company said in response to Interfax-Ukraine's request.

At the same time, it is noted that the company is taking all possible legal and diplomatic measures to unblock the accounts and return to normal operation. In particular, to protect its interests, the AMKR went to court. The heads of the enterprise informed foreign partners about the seizure of the accounts: the governments of Luxembourg, Germany, the United States, as well as the Office of the Business Ombudsman and UkraineInvest agency in Ukraine.

"With the help of the parent company, the wages of AMKR workers were paid on January 6 to prevent social tension in the city. The accounts will remain blocked until the court releases the seizure. We hope this will happen in the near future and the justice system will work effectively, restoring justice and protecting the rights of the largest foreign investor in Ukraine," the company said.

The AMKR said in a press release on January 5 of this year, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, together with the Shevchenkivsky Court of Kyiv, on January 4 blocked funds on all accounts of PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih. At the same time, it was clarified that representatives of the PGO turned to Ukrainian banks with a requirement to fulfill the court's decisions on the imposition of seizure on the accounts of the enterprise, adopted on November 30, 2021.

