Ukraine's Finance Ministry concerned about global inflation growth, rise in cost of borrowings

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine is concerned about the growth of inflation in the world and the rise in the cost of borrowing, Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said.

"We cannot but be concerned about the prospect of raising interest rates on international markets, which will affect the cost of attracting a resource for Ukraine. The reason is the unprecedentedly high inflation rate in the countries of the world," he said from the parliamentary rostrum, presenting the draft state budget for 2022 for the second reading.