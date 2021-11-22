Economy

14:19 22.11.2021

Westinghouse, Energoatom sign two agreements to start projects for construction of two reactors at Khmelnytsky NPP

2 min read
Westinghouse, Energoatom sign two agreements to start projects for construction of two reactors at Khmelnytsky NPP

Westinghouse (the United States) and National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom have signed two cooperation agreements providing for the start of projects for the construction of two new reactors at Khmelnytsky NPP using AP1000 technology.

The documents were signed during the international conference Atomic Opportunities for National Development on Monday in Kyiv.

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported, one of the agreements provides for the purchase of services from the U.S. company for the design of reactors, the other for the purchase of a simulator and equipment with a long service life.

According to Petro Kotin, Acting President of Energoatom, the purchase of the simulator in advance will make it possible to train personnel long before the reactors are put into operation.

"AR 1000 is a new technology for us. Right now we need to start training inspectors so that they can then start training personnel. We don't want to waste time on this later, so we buy the simulator first of all," Kotin said.

In addition, the agreement provides for advance financing of equipment that has a long manufacturing cycle.

"This is done in order not to delay construction. Some equipment has been manufactured for about three years," the head of Energoatom explained.

Kotin added that the agreements with Westinghouse also provide for the preparation of pilot projects for the construction of reactors, in particular, the preparation of infrastructure and testing of the site where they will be located.

In turn, as Minister of Energy Herman Haluschenko said, the agreements signed with Westinghouse are extremely important, since the AP 1000 reactors are unlicensed in Ukraine.

"I would not like the licensing issue to drag on. And this is a huge work, it is necessary to process a colossal array of documents. Therefore, we do everything as quickly as possible. And we received assurances from the U.S. side of their as much as possible assistance," Haluschenko said.

As reported, within the framework of the September visit of the President of Ukraine to the United States, Energoatom and U.S. Westinghouse Electric signed a memorand

Tags: #energoatom #westinghouse
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:30 31.08.2021
Energoatom, Westinghouse Electric sign memo on construction of power units at Khmelnytsky NPP for $30 bln

Energoatom, Westinghouse Electric sign memo on construction of power units at Khmelnytsky NPP for $30 bln

17:12 31.08.2021
Westinghouse EMEA President: Westinghouse's history in Ukraine goes far beyond fuel supplies

Westinghouse EMEA President: Westinghouse's history in Ukraine goes far beyond fuel supplies

16:31 31.08.2021
Westinghouse negotiates fuel supplies for VVER-440 with Finland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary

Westinghouse negotiates fuel supplies for VVER-440 with Finland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary

16:04 31.08.2021
Westinghouse to supply nine batches of fuel for Ukrainian NPPs in 2021

Westinghouse to supply nine batches of fuel for Ukrainian NPPs in 2021

14:30 20.08.2021
Energoatom fully prepares CSFSF for operation, awaiting permission from regulator in coming days – Kotin

Energoatom fully prepares CSFSF for operation, awaiting permission from regulator in coming days – Kotin

13:30 11.06.2021
Govt appoints official investigation on Energoatom head Kotin

Govt appoints official investigation on Energoatom head Kotin

17:43 27.05.2021
Energoatom starts trial process against Russia regarding compensation for assets lost in Crimea

Energoatom starts trial process against Russia regarding compensation for assets lost in Crimea

15:14 20.05.2021
Energoatom tasked with reaching $500 mln in profit over 2021, doubling it soon – Zelensky

Energoatom tasked with reaching $500 mln in profit over 2021, doubling it soon – Zelensky

12:02 13.04.2021
Energoatom expects about UAH 1 bln of net profit in Q1, 2021 - Kotin

Energoatom expects about UAH 1 bln of net profit in Q1, 2021 - Kotin

14:18 15.03.2021
Energoatom pays EBRD next installment of EUR 16.2 mln under loan to improve safety of nuclear power plants

Energoatom pays EBRD next installment of EUR 16.2 mln under loan to improve safety of nuclear power plants

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cyprus court invites Kolomoisky to consider PrivatBank's claim

J.P. Morgan downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2021 from 4.5% to 2.3%

Rada's adoption of three financial laws to help build powerful financial sector in Ukraine – Rozhkova

IMF confirms board's intention to consider second SBA tranche for Ukraine on Nov 22

Belarus to cease electricity supplies to Ukraine as of Nov 18

LATEST

Ukraine supplies bulk of gas to Hungary, but this is not transit from Russia - Makogon

NBU postpones for one year banks' coverage of 100% of operational risk, decides to start with 50%

Cyprus court invites Kolomoisky to consider PrivatBank's claim

J.P. Morgan downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2021 from 4.5% to 2.3%

Rada's adoption of three financial laws to help build powerful financial sector in Ukraine – Rozhkova

IMF confirms board's intention to consider second SBA tranche for Ukraine on Nov 22

Kaplor 7 pays UAH 235 mln for Odesavynprom

Ukraine ready to cut gas transit cost, provide its UGS facilities for strategic reserve – talk between Zelensky and von der Leyen

Belarus to cease electricity supplies to Ukraine as of Nov 18

Head of State Property Fund files letter of resignation – source

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD