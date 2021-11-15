Stefanchuk: Rada may consider state budget for 2022 in late Nov - early Dec

The Verkhovna Rada is likely to consider the draft state budget for 2022 at the second reading next plenary week, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"Next plenary week we will most likely have a budget plenary week," Stefanchuk said at a meeting of the conciliatory council of the leaders of parliamentary factions and groups on Monday.

He called on the leaders of factions and groups "to actively study the proposals that have been submitted [to the draft state budget for 2022]."

The speaker also suggested submitting proposals to the draft estimate of the Verkhovna Rada for next year, "because together with the budget, we must also adopt the estimate of the Verkhovna Rada for next year."

According to the calendar plan of the Verkhovna Rada, the next plenary week will take place from November 30 to December 3.