Economy

17:17 15.11.2021

Stefanchuk: Rada may consider state budget for 2022 in late Nov - early Dec

1 min read
Stefanchuk: Rada may consider state budget for 2022 in late Nov - early Dec

The Verkhovna Rada is likely to consider the draft state budget for 2022 at the second reading next plenary week, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"Next plenary week we will most likely have a budget plenary week," Stefanchuk said at a meeting of the conciliatory council of the leaders of parliamentary factions and groups on Monday.

He called on the leaders of factions and groups "to actively study the proposals that have been submitted [to the draft state budget for 2022]."

The speaker also suggested submitting proposals to the draft estimate of the Verkhovna Rada for next year, "because together with the budget, we must also adopt the estimate of the Verkhovna Rada for next year."

According to the calendar plan of the Verkhovna Rada, the next plenary week will take place from November 30 to December 3.

Tags: #budget #rada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:41 09.11.2021
State budget deficit in 2021 may come to UAH 170 bln instead of planned UAH 220 bln - KSE

State budget deficit in 2021 may come to UAH 170 bln instead of planned UAH 220 bln - KSE

15:06 02.11.2021
Rada adopts draft national budget 2022 at first reading

Rada adopts draft national budget 2022 at first reading

13:49 23.10.2021
Rada may adopt amendments to regulations in order to avoid delaying budget process - head of budget committee

Rada may adopt amendments to regulations in order to avoid delaying budget process - head of budget committee

18:23 21.10.2021
Rada passes at second reading bill on development of biomethane production

Rada passes at second reading bill on development of biomethane production

12:01 19.10.2021
Rada appoints Korniyenko as First Dpty Chairman

Rada appoints Korniyenko as First Dpty Chairman

14:21 18.10.2021
Rada to return to consideration of bill on abolition of daylight saving time in winter

Rada to return to consideration of bill on abolition of daylight saving time in winter

10:35 18.10.2021
Extraordinary Rada session devoted to European integration may be held on Oct 21 – Rada chair

Extraordinary Rada session devoted to European integration may be held on Oct 21 – Rada chair

09:34 11.10.2021
PM: Ukraine to join EU research and innovation programme with budget of almost EUR 100 bln

PM: Ukraine to join EU research and innovation programme with budget of almost EUR 100 bln

13:20 08.10.2021
Rada appoints Stefanchuk Parliament Speaker - 261 affirmative votes

Rada appoints Stefanchuk Parliament Speaker - 261 affirmative votes

12:50 08.10.2021
Rada calls on European Parliament to recognize prospect of Ukraine's membership in EU

Rada calls on European Parliament to recognize prospect of Ukraine's membership in EU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF board will consider second tranche under Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine on Nov 22

No grounds for rolling blackouts – PM

Naftogaz wants to remain owner of Ukrnafta without Kolomoisky, not vice versa

Another 500 passenger cars to be built for Ukrzaliznytsia in two years - Zelensky

Ukrzaliznytsia to transfer passenger transportation to Deutsche Bahn from 2022 – minister

LATEST

IMF board will consider second tranche under Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine on Nov 22

No grounds for rolling blackouts – PM

DTEK contracts 600,000 tonnes of coal for Q1 2022, has shortage of anthracite for Luhansk TPP

Ukraine needs to import thermal coal in next 3-5 years – DTEK CEO

Naftogaz wants to remain owner of Ukrnafta without Kolomoisky, not vice versa

Another 500 passenger cars to be built for Ukrzaliznytsia in two years - Zelensky

Ukrzaliznytsia to transfer passenger transportation to Deutsche Bahn from 2022 – minister

Naftogaz asks German regulator to involve it in Nord Stream 2 certification process

Kremlin directs question about gas storage in Europe to Gazprom

Decision on Ukraine's involvement in Nord Stream 2 certification to be made next week

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD