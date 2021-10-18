Zelensky: We have enough gas reserves for Ukrainian consumers today

Today, there are enough gas reserves for Ukrainian consumers, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"I want to reassure everyone. I think there are many important substantive, and the most important thing is that timely actions were taken by the government. Today there is enough gas for society, enough gas for consumers at very normal prices compared to European prices," Zelensky said on ICTV channel on Sunday.

According to the president, if the government had not intervened in the situation, the gas price would have reached UAH 50.

"Please, understand, now we all see that the price is already $2,000. That is, the price is real on the market, if the authorities did not intervene, the price would be at least UAH 50 for people, and now it's about UAH 8 for people from Naftogaz. I think this is an important package for the year that we have introduced, I want to repeat it again, just in time," Zelensky said.

The president said that the heating season is the responsibility of both the central government and local authorities.

"Therefore, we signed a memorandum in which there are two main things. Naftogaz and the central government guarantee two things: a specific stable price and a stable volume. Then there are technical issues, legal issues and political issues of some local authorities. All this, I am sure will be settled, in any case it will be a normal price," the head of state said.