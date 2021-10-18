Economy

12:07 18.10.2021

Zelensky: We have enough gas reserves for Ukrainian consumers today

2 min read
Zelensky: We have enough gas reserves for Ukrainian consumers today

Today, there are enough gas reserves for Ukrainian consumers, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"I want to reassure everyone. I think there are many important substantive, and the most important thing is that timely actions were taken by the government. Today there is enough gas for society, enough gas for consumers at very normal prices compared to European prices," Zelensky said on ICTV channel on Sunday.

According to the president, if the government had not intervened in the situation, the gas price would have reached UAH 50.

"Please, understand, now we all see that the price is already $2,000. That is, the price is real on the market, if the authorities did not intervene, the price would be at least UAH 50 for people, and now it's about UAH 8 for people from Naftogaz. I think this is an important package for the year that we have introduced, I want to repeat it again, just in time," Zelensky said.

The president said that the heating season is the responsibility of both the central government and local authorities.

"Therefore, we signed a memorandum in which there are two main things. Naftogaz and the central government guarantee two things: a specific stable price and a stable volume. Then there are technical issues, legal issues and political issues of some local authorities. All this, I am sure will be settled, in any case it will be a normal price," the head of state said.

Tags: #zelensky #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:38 15.10.2021
Difference between Ukrgazvydobuvannia current production and public gas consumption 0.5-1 bcm - Vitrenko

Difference between Ukrgazvydobuvannia current production and public gas consumption 0.5-1 bcm - Vitrenko

14:34 15.10.2021
Zelensky introduces Stefanchuk to NSDC, excludes Razumkov – decree

Zelensky introduces Stefanchuk to NSDC, excludes Razumkov – decree

11:55 15.10.2021
Zelensky visits Ukrainian frontline positions in Donbas

Zelensky visits Ukrainian frontline positions in Donbas

16:10 14.10.2021
Zelensky discusses peaceful settlement in Donbas with G7 ambassadors

Zelensky discusses peaceful settlement in Donbas with G7 ambassadors

14:36 14.10.2021
Zelensky: war in Donbas is a challenge that must be overcome for sake of future peace

Zelensky: war in Donbas is a challenge that must be overcome for sake of future peace

12:51 13.10.2021
Ukraine expects from Russia clear answer on Putin's readiness to meet with Zelensky – MFA

Ukraine expects from Russia clear answer on Putin's readiness to meet with Zelensky – MFA

15:06 12.10.2021
Ukraine to start implementing energy saving program next year – Zelensky

Ukraine to start implementing energy saving program next year – Zelensky

13:38 12.10.2021
European Commission exploring different scenarios to secure gas supplies to Ukraine – von der Leyen

European Commission exploring different scenarios to secure gas supplies to Ukraine – von der Leyen

12:47 12.10.2021
Zelensky: Russia is side to conflict in Donbas, this to be stated in joint statement with EU

Zelensky: Russia is side to conflict in Donbas, this to be stated in joint statement with EU

12:01 12.10.2021
Average price of gas imports to Ukraine in Sept up by 26.9%, to $543.1

Average price of gas imports to Ukraine in Sept up by 26.9%, to $543.1

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz simulates different scenarios for heating season - Vitrenko

Difference between Ukrgazvydobuvannia current production and public gas consumption 0.5-1 bcm - Vitrenko

IMF downgrades estimate of Ukraine's GDP growth in 2021 to 3.5%

Govt authorizes Economy Ministry to defend state in courts regarding privatization of Motor Sich

Ukraine to start implementing energy saving program next year – Zelensky

LATEST

Naftogaz simulates different scenarios for heating season – Vitrenko

Naftogaz simulates different scenarios for heating season - Vitrenko

Ukraine may receive $1.4 bln tranche from IMF in Q4 2021 - J.P. Morgan

IMF downgrades estimate of Ukraine's GDP growth in 2021 to 3.5%

Govt authorizes Economy Ministry to defend state in courts regarding privatization of Motor Sich

Ukraine, EU to launch strategic dialogue on Europe's energy security – Zelensky

Congressional Ukraine Caucus supports open tender for Naftogaz supervisory board

Minimum pension to increase in Ukraine from Dec 1 – PM

PM: Ukraine to join EU research and innovation programme with budget of almost EUR 100 bln

Coal has to be bought in extremely tense situation on foreign markets – DTEK executive director

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD