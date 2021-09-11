IMF mission may start work in Ukraine on Sept 21-23 – Ukraine's rep in Fund

The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Ukraine on the first revision of the stand-by arrangements may start work on September 21 to September 23, 2021, representative of Ukraine in the Fund Vladyslav Rashkovan said.

"The mission could start work in 10-12 days," he said at the YES Brainstorming conference in Kyiv on Saturday.

Rashkovan said that, most likely, this mission will again be "virtual," that is, the work will be performed remotely.

He also said, there is still a chance that Chief of the mission Ivanna Vladkova Hollar will arrive in Kyiv, but this depends on the development of the epidemiological situation in Ukraine due to coronavirus (COVID-19).