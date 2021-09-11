Economy

16:08 11.09.2021

IMF mission may start work in Ukraine on Sept 21-23 – Ukraine's rep in Fund

1 min read
IMF mission may start work in Ukraine on Sept 21-23 – Ukraine's rep in Fund

The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Ukraine on the first revision of the stand-by arrangements may start work on September 21 to September 23, 2021, representative of Ukraine in the Fund Vladyslav Rashkovan said.

"The mission could start work in 10-12 days," he said at the YES Brainstorming conference in Kyiv on Saturday.

Rashkovan said that, most likely, this mission will again be "virtual," that is, the work will be performed remotely.

He also said, there is still a chance that Chief of the mission Ivanna Vladkova Hollar will arrive in Kyiv, but this depends on the development of the epidemiological situation in Ukraine due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tags: #mission #imf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:27 09.09.2021
Second SBA tranche from IMF to Ukraine could be more than $700 mln, mission expected in Sept – NBU governor

Second SBA tranche from IMF to Ukraine could be more than $700 mln, mission expected in Sept – NBU governor

17:58 25.08.2021
Marchenko: Reducing electricity tariffs for public with their fiscal balance corresponds to arrangement with IMF

Marchenko: Reducing electricity tariffs for public with their fiscal balance corresponds to arrangement with IMF

11:00 25.08.2021
IMF SBA for Ukraine could be extended for six months – finance minister

IMF SBA for Ukraine could be extended for six months – finance minister

17:55 03.08.2021
Ukraine could receive $700 mln tranche from IMF in Sept, possible extension of SBA – president's economic advisor

Ukraine could receive $700 mln tranche from IMF in Sept, possible extension of SBA – president's economic advisor

17:34 03.08.2021
IMF loan to help Ukraine overcome consequences of COVID-19 – president's spokesperson

IMF loan to help Ukraine overcome consequences of COVID-19 – president's spokesperson

11:18 03.08.2021
IMF to provide Ukraine with over $2.7 bln before 30th anniversary of Independence – President's Office

IMF to provide Ukraine with over $2.7 bln before 30th anniversary of Independence – President's Office

09:28 29.07.2021
President Zelensky, IMF Managing Director Georgieva have phone call

President Zelensky, IMF Managing Director Georgieva have phone call

09:10 29.07.2021
IMF mission to visit Ukraine in Sept – IMF managing director

IMF mission to visit Ukraine in Sept – IMF managing director

13:32 28.07.2021
Zelensky, IMF director to discuss Ukraine's implementation of SBA on Wednesday

Zelensky, IMF director to discuss Ukraine's implementation of SBA on Wednesday

18:33 23.07.2021
Finance Minister discusses continuation of cooperation with IMF with Chargé d'Affaires of US in Ukraine

Finance Minister discusses continuation of cooperation with IMF with Chargé d'Affaires of US in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NSDC Secretary Danilov sees couple of oligarchs in Ukraine's agrarian sector

Ukraine insists on enshrining intl guarantees in case of Russia's abuse of Nord Stream 2 – President's Office head

Second SBA tranche from IMF to Ukraine could be more than $700 mln, mission expected in Sept – NBU governor

NBU expects inflation to fall below 10% from Nov

Dragon Capital downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 3.5%

LATEST

NSDC Secretary Danilov sees couple of oligarchs in Ukraine's agrarian sector

Ukraine insists on enshrining intl guarantees in case of Russia's abuse of Nord Stream 2 – President's Office head

Lekhim intends to launch phase one of its plant in Uzbekistan in 2023 – top manager

Renovation of industrial facilities provides opportunities for development of domestic pharma production facilities – expert

Strategic enterprises should remain in Ukraine – Zelensky about Motor Sich

NBU expects inflation to fall below 10% from Nov

Epicenter opens, renovates nine shopping centers in 2021 – dpty director general Honcharov

Vodafone Ukraine completes acquisition of telecom provider Vega

Ukraine preparing to issue govt bonds for $748 mln to develop mortgage

Parliament legalizes virtual assets

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD