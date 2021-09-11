Economy

12:56 11.09.2021

NSDC Secretary Danilov sees couple of oligarchs in Ukraine's agrarian sector

1 min read
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that at least two or three oligarchs are already present in the agricultural sector.

"We already have at least two or three oligarchs in the agrarian sector who have built their own system due to the fact that our legislation in December, let us say, our MPs said: you cannot dispose of your property, you should be like that owners with a ban on disposing of their property," Danilov said at the YES Brainstorming conference on Saturday.

 

