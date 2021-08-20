Economy

18:22 20.08.2021

Metinvest, its partners send offer to buy out shares from minority shareholders of Pokrovske Colliery under squeeze-out procedure

Metinvest B.V. the Netherlands), the parent company of the Metinvest group, along with its affiliates announced a proposal to buy out shares from minority shareholders in Ukraine's largest coking coal producer, PrJSC Pokrovske Colliery (Donetsk region), under the squeeze-out procedure.

According to the company's official data in the information disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission on Friday, Metinvest indirectly owns, together with affiliates, 841.925 million shares, which is 99.22% in the company's charter capital.

The Pokrovske Colliery received notification of the acquisition of ownership of the dominant controlling stake in the company on 13 July.

Metinvest currently directly owns 355.777 million shares, or 41.93% of the charter capital of PrJSC Pokrovske Colliery as well as indirectly through Industrial Koal Holding LLC (Kyiv) some 486.149 million pieces, or 57.29%.

