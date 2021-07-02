Ukraine receives $350 mln from World Bank – Finance Ministry

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has confirmed that Ukraine has received a $350 million loan from the World Bank (WB) for the systemic project "First Economic Recovery Development Policy Loan," the ministry's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The funds have arrived in Ukraine," the press service said in response to an inquiry from Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, Ukraine and the World Bank signed an agreement on providing Ukraine from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) a loan in the amount of $350 million, which should be used to develop the economy during a pandemic, provide social support to vulnerable groups of the population and strengthen public institutions.