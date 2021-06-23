Economy

Ukraine, Georgia intend to boost trade by 25% this year – Zelensky

Ukraine, Georgia intend to boost trade by 25% this year – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine and Georgia plan to step up trade and economic cooperation and boost trade between the countries in 2021 by 25%.

"Georgia is an important trade partner for us. I am sure that despite the coronavirus pandemic, we will step up trade and economic cooperation this year. A positive trend will be an increase in trade turnover by 25%. This will be one of the main tasks of the joint Ukrainian-Georgian Commission on Economic Cooperation," Zelensky said during a joint briefing with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili on Wednesday in Kyiv.

According to Zelensky, "the next meeting devoted to trade and economic cooperation is scheduled for September this year."

 

