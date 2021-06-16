Economy

State budget revenues from privatization in 2021 should increase four times compared to previous year – official

Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko has announced a planned four-fold increase in state budget receipts from privatization in 2021 compared to the previous year.

"In 2018, the growth of revenues from privatization amounted to 1.2%, in 2019 – 3.1%, in 2020 it was 350%. But we do not stop there, because the plans for budget receipts from privatization this 2021 are to increase receipts by another four times," Tymoshenko said at the Ukraine 30. Economy without Oligarchs forum.

According to Tymoshenko, hotels, long-term construction projects and even prisons can be singled out among the facilities of the Big Privatization.

"Every year the number of auctions within the framework of Small Privatization rises, and the prices rise, due to which the state earns on the sale of objects increase," he said.

Tymoshenko also welcomed the example of the auction of the Dnipro hotel, on the privatization of which the state earned more than UAH 1 billion, and the price for it increased 14 times.

"This is an example of how the new team of the State Property Fund, the Cabinet of Ministers, the President, and the Office of the President can manage facilities and earn money for the state," he said.

The deputy head of the President's Office said that one of the main tasks of the authorities is to allow citizens to privatize objects that have always been on the balance sheet of the Presidential Property Management Department and were used only by officials.

However, according to him, not all facilities can be put up for privatization, since they are either profitable or are residences.

