Economy

14:53 03.06.2021

Rada passes at final reading so-called 'Google tax' bill

2 min read
Rada passes at final reading so-called 'Google tax' bill

The Verkhovna Rada has passed at the final reading bill No. 4184 on the so-called "tax on Google," which proposes to equalize the tax rules for international technology companies with Ukrainian ones.

Some 283 MPs backed the bill.

The document, in particular, provides that international companies operating in the media space of Ukraine and making money on online advertising will pay taxes in Ukraine, in particular VAT.

The bill proposes a mechanism for collecting VAT from nonresidents: the document allows remotely registering in the taxpayer's electronic account, as well as paying tax in foreign currency without being present on the territory of Ukraine.

As Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev, who is one of the authors of bill No. 4184, said, speaking from the parliament rostrum, this document exempts all educational services from taxation.

"We are introducing an additional norm, where we exempt all educational services from taxation. At the same time, both those that are provided in electronic form in Ukraine and those that are provided abroad. These educational services are determined in the list of specialties and qualifications that is approved by the Cabinet of Ministers," he said.

Earlier, lawyer at Avellum Oles Bidnoshyia told Interfax-Ukraine that the majority of e-service providers would raise prices for users by more than 20% if bill No. 4184 on "tax on Google" is passed at the second reading. According to him, the supplier will be obliged to establish the place of delivery of services (in particular, by the country code on the user's SIM card or by the IP address of the device), keep records of the income, submit simplified reports every quarter and pay the accrued VAT.

As the lawyer explained, this means that users will receive bills for services received, including 20% VAT. For example, for a subscription to a streaming music service, the cost of which is UAH 150, the user will have to pay UAH 180.

Tags: #bill #google #tax
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:56 03.06.2021
Decision to recognize person as oligarch made by NSDC – presidential bill

Decision to recognize person as oligarch made by NSDC – presidential bill

18:23 02.06.2021
Zelensky registers bill on de-oligarchization in parliament

Zelensky registers bill on de-oligarchization in parliament

11:30 24.05.2021
Zelensky signs bill no. 2194 on transfer of farmland from state to communal property into law in public

Zelensky signs bill no. 2194 on transfer of farmland from state to communal property into law in public

16:58 07.05.2021
Preparation of amendments into SBU law for second reading is in finishing straight – Bezugla

Preparation of amendments into SBU law for second reading is in finishing straight – Bezugla

12:26 08.04.2021
Bill on urban planning reform to be voted in Rada in May-June – MP Shuliak

Bill on urban planning reform to be voted in Rada in May-June – MP Shuliak

17:56 30.03.2021
Ministry of Finance announces bill aimed at combating tax evasion

Ministry of Finance announces bill aimed at combating tax evasion

16:47 27.01.2021
President submits bill on restriction or imprisonment for inaccurate declaration to Rada

President submits bill on restriction or imprisonment for inaccurate declaration to Rada

16:16 29.12.2020
Bill on capital may not receive required number of votes in Rada – Vereshchuk

Bill on capital may not receive required number of votes in Rada – Vereshchuk

18:41 21.12.2020
Zelensky signs law on govt support for culture, tourism, creative industries

Zelensky signs law on govt support for culture, tourism, creative industries

11:48 19.12.2020
Head of Tax Agency assures of full VAT refund on applications in December

Head of Tax Agency assures of full VAT refund on applications in December

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet expects inflation decline to 6.2% in 2022 – PM

Belarus introduces individual licensing regime for some Ukrainian goods for six months – Ukraine's trade representative

Energoatom starts trial process against Russia regarding compensation for assets lost in Crimea

PM instructs Infrastructure Ministry to accelerate creation of national airline

Ukrainian regulator bans import of electricity from Russia, Belarus until Oct 1

LATEST

Glovo opens technological hub in Kyiv

About 1,000 objects within Big Construction must be completed by 2022 end – Zelensky

Budget declaration provides for average exchange rate of UAH 28/$1 in 2021, UAH 28.60/$1 in 2022

Rada passes at first reading tax bill on Diia City

Supreme Court recognizes UAH 460 mln fine imposed by AMCU on Imperial Tobacco as groundless

EIB may issue about EUR75 mln to Kharkiv for new trams and infrastructure

Cabinet expects inflation decline to 6.2% in 2022 – PM

Former Economy Minister, President of KSE Mylovanov takes lead of Ukroboronprom's Supervisory Board

Tymoshenko: Batkivschyna submiting all necessary documents for start of referendum on land sale to CEC

Zerkal appointed advisor to energy minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD