Rada passes at final reading so-called 'Google tax' bill

The Verkhovna Rada has passed at the final reading bill No. 4184 on the so-called "tax on Google," which proposes to equalize the tax rules for international technology companies with Ukrainian ones.

Some 283 MPs backed the bill.

The document, in particular, provides that international companies operating in the media space of Ukraine and making money on online advertising will pay taxes in Ukraine, in particular VAT.

The bill proposes a mechanism for collecting VAT from nonresidents: the document allows remotely registering in the taxpayer's electronic account, as well as paying tax in foreign currency without being present on the territory of Ukraine.

As Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev, who is one of the authors of bill No. 4184, said, speaking from the parliament rostrum, this document exempts all educational services from taxation.

"We are introducing an additional norm, where we exempt all educational services from taxation. At the same time, both those that are provided in electronic form in Ukraine and those that are provided abroad. These educational services are determined in the list of specialties and qualifications that is approved by the Cabinet of Ministers," he said.

Earlier, lawyer at Avellum Oles Bidnoshyia told Interfax-Ukraine that the majority of e-service providers would raise prices for users by more than 20% if bill No. 4184 on "tax on Google" is passed at the second reading. According to him, the supplier will be obliged to establish the place of delivery of services (in particular, by the country code on the user's SIM card or by the IP address of the device), keep records of the income, submit simplified reports every quarter and pay the accrued VAT.

As the lawyer explained, this means that users will receive bills for services received, including 20% VAT. For example, for a subscription to a streaming music service, the cost of which is UAH 150, the user will have to pay UAH 180.