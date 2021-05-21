World Bank to conduct examination of bills in pension sphere drafted by Ministry of Social Policy

The World Bank will conduct a professional examination of the bills in the pension sphere drafted by the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine.

"Minister of Social Policy Maryna Lazebna and the ministry's team met with the World Bank mission on pension reforms [...] In the near future, we agreed that the World Bank will conduct a professional examination of the bills we have drafted in the pension sphere," the ministry's press service said.

In addition, the World Bank will help in the early implementation of the Unified Social Information System, in particular, the Unified Social Register, and will also provide Ukraine with a developed model for predicting scenarios for the development of the pension system based on lots of data.

The sides also agreed to work out a system of pension payments, in which the guaranteed, insurance and funded components will be maximally balanced, taking into account the budgetary possibilities.