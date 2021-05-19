Economy

16:50 19.05.2021

EBRD to allocate EUR 22 mln to Lviv under support program for Ukrainian municipalities

1 min read
EBRD to allocate EUR 22 mln to Lviv under support program for Ukrainian municipalities

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Lviv City Council signed an agreement to provide the city with EUR 22 million as part of a pilot program to support Ukrainian municipalities, Lviv City Council's press service said on Wednesday.

"Today we are signing an agreement on the participation of Lviv in a pilot project jointly with the EU and the EBRD. This is a program to support Ukrainian municipalities as part of an extraordinary EU solidarity package. The city will receive a loan, the funds of which will be used to stabilize the operation of our largest utilities that suffered losses during coronavirus pandemic," the City Council's press service said, citing First Deputy Mayor of Lviv Andriy Moskalenko.

According to the statement, Lviv will receive EUR 22 million at 2.1% per annum. The EBRD is ready to provide a EUR 10 million loan to key utilities in Lviv and is ready to provide another EUR 12 million, depending on the needs of the city.

In particular, they plan to use the loan funds to ensure liquidity and the needs for working capital of the following communal enterprise Lvivelektrotrans, Lvivavtodor, Lvivteploenergo, Lvivvodokanal and Zelene Misto (Green City).

Tags: #lviv #ebrd
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:46 27.04.2021
EBRD, IAEA to continue work within new International Chornobyl Co-Operation Account for decommissioning NPP

EBRD, IAEA to continue work within new International Chornobyl Co-Operation Account for decommissioning NPP

11:50 19.04.2021
EBRD provides $65 mln loan in hryvna-equivalent to support Datagroup-Volia merger

EBRD provides $65 mln loan in hryvna-equivalent to support Datagroup-Volia merger

11:59 16.04.2021
EBRD to issue EUR 10 mln loan to ERU Trading for development of activities

EBRD to issue EUR 10 mln loan to ERU Trading for development of activities

14:39 08.04.2021
Enhanced lockdown in Lviv extended until April 19 – mayor

Enhanced lockdown in Lviv extended until April 19 – mayor

11:56 25.03.2021
EBRD in Ukraine launches project to create online courts for low cost claims

EBRD in Ukraine launches project to create online courts for low cost claims

12:06 24.03.2021
Farmak notes strategic role of partnership with EBRD

Farmak notes strategic role of partnership with EBRD

11:08 24.03.2021
Lviv plans to open two Regus locations in 2021 – IWG Plc director

Lviv plans to open two Regus locations in 2021 – IWG Plc director

19:36 22.03.2021
Zelensky invites EBRD to join development of infrastructure projects, privatization in Ukraine

Zelensky invites EBRD to join development of infrastructure projects, privatization in Ukraine

16:37 16.03.2021
Ukravtodor launches joint anti-corruption project with EBRD

Ukravtodor launches joint anti-corruption project with EBRD

14:18 15.03.2021
Energoatom pays EBRD next installment of EUR 16.2 mln under loan to improve safety of nuclear power plants

Energoatom pays EBRD next installment of EUR 16.2 mln under loan to improve safety of nuclear power plants

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet re-elects five incumbent members of Naftogaz board for up to year – PM

Rada dismisses Petrashko from post of Economy Minister

Rada approves procedure for sale of land plots at electronic auctions

Ukraine to pay $40.75 mln in VRIs for first time on May 31

Energy Minister Halushchenko asks NCER to ban electricity imports from Russia, Belarus

LATEST

Cabinet re-elects five incumbent members of Naftogaz board for up to year – PM

Kyivstar launches option to pay for Kyivstar TV service using bank card

PSO for heat suppliers on gas market terminate after May 20 – PM

Rada dismisses Petrashko from post of Economy Minister

Rada approves procedure for sale of land plots at electronic auctions

Ukraine to pay $40.75 mln in VRIs for first time on May 31

Energy Minister Halushchenko asks NCER to ban electricity imports from Russia, Belarus

Visa, Mastercard ask AMCU to agree interchange reduction to 1.2% from July-2021, to 0.9% from July-2023

DTEK energy announces completion of restructuring over $2 bln debt

Gazprom earns 363 bln rubles profit to RAS in Q1, highest in last 9 quarters

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD