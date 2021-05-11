Economy

UIA launches flights to Ras al-Khaimah in June

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) in June 202 will launch flights to Ras al-Khaimah (United Arab Emirates).

An airline's representative told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday that the flights will be operated twice a week – on Mondays and Thursdays – by Boeing 737-800 (NG). The aircraft is designed for 186 seats.

The company plans to fly to Ras al-Khaimah until the start of the winter season.

Tickets will be sold both through tour operators (TUI, ALF, Kompas, TPG) and through the UIA website.

Currently, Ukrainian airlines do not fly to Ras al-Khaimah.

The international airport in Ras al-Khaimah is located forty minutes from Dubai and three hours from Abu Dhabi.

Tags: #uia
