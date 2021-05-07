Economy

12:56 07.05.2021

Change of Naftogaz head, without considering Supervisory Board, may harm Ukraine's intl image – Blinken

2 min read
Change of Naftogaz head, without considering Supervisory Board, may harm Ukraine's intl image – Blinken

The recent decision to change of the head of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, without involvement of the Supervisory Board, may potentially harm the international image of Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"Well, honestly, it sent a bad message, a bad signal, and I think it had the potential to be damaging to Ukraine's reputation internationally. But I think – my own sense is that the government understands that and hopefully will move forward on corporate governance with Naftogaz but also with other big state-owned enterprises to make sure that that governance is independent, is transparent, and is looking out for the interests of the Ukrainian people," he said in an interview with Fakty on the ICTV channel.

As reported, the government at the general meeting of shareholders of Naftogaz Ukrainy on April 28 recognized the work of the Supervisory Board and the management of the company as unsatisfactory. The Cabinet of Ministers first terminated the powers of all members of the Supervisory Board – both independent and representatives from the state – with their subsequent re-election in full, but from April 30, 2021.

On April 30, all members of the Supervisory Board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, who were present at the extraordinary meeting, filed their resignation notices, which will be effective on May 14, 2021.

Tags: #blinken #naftogaz
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:48 06.05.2021
Blinken assures U.S. will not negotiate with anyone about Ukraine without it – Kuleba

Blinken assures U.S. will not negotiate with anyone about Ukraine without it – Kuleba

14:26 06.05.2021
Blinken: Ukraine faces two challenges – Russia, corruption, they are interconnected

Blinken: Ukraine faces two challenges – Russia, corruption, they are interconnected

13:20 06.05.2021
Zelensky calls meeting with Blinken meaningful, believes 2021 to be fundamental for U.S.-Ukrainian relations

Zelensky calls meeting with Blinken meaningful, believes 2021 to be fundamental for U.S.-Ukrainian relations

13:15 06.05.2021
Blinken pledges U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence

Blinken pledges U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence

11:27 06.05.2021
Blinken, Kuleba meeting: We want to reaffirm strong partnership between our countries

Blinken, Kuleba meeting: We want to reaffirm strong partnership between our countries

09:17 06.05.2021
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Kyiv

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Kyiv

18:44 05.05.2021
Blinken's visit to allow Ukraine to accelerate Euro-Atlantic integration – adviser to President's Office head

Blinken's visit to allow Ukraine to accelerate Euro-Atlantic integration – adviser to President's Office head

16:57 05.05.2021
Naftogaz board urges Cabinet to resolve situation with resigned supervisory board

Naftogaz board urges Cabinet to resolve situation with resigned supervisory board

10:55 05.05.2021
Naftogaz receives UAH 12.6 bln of net profit in Q1 2021 – group's financial director

Naftogaz receives UAH 12.6 bln of net profit in Q1 2021 – group's financial director

16:59 04.05.2021
Former head of Naftogaz Kobolev connects his dismissal with $2 bln in company's accounts

Former head of Naftogaz Kobolev connects his dismissal with $2 bln in company's accounts

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's inflation slows to 0.7% in April, to 8.4% y-o-y – statistics

IMF still expects more progress from Ukraine for tranche allocation

Naftogaz receives UAH 12.6 bln of net profit in Q1 2021 – group's financial director

Former head of Naftogaz Kobolev connects his dismissal with $2 bln in company's accounts

Supervisory Board of Naftogaz reports violation of corporate governance standards upon dismissal of Kobolev

LATEST

Ukraine's inflation slows to 0.7% in April, to 8.4% y-o-y – statistics

Ukraine's intl reserves 3.6% up in April – NBU

Ukrzaliznytsia, Stadler agree on cooperation, localization of production of Swiss trains in Ukraine

IMF still expects more progress from Ukraine for tranche allocation

DTEK Oil&Gas drills new well of 460,000 cubic meters of gas/day

Poliakov's Firefly Aerospace valued at $ 1 bln, first round of investments attracts over $ 175 mln

EIB to allocate EUR 58 mln to Ukraine to modernize vocational education system

NSDC to consider deterioration of economic situation due to increase in tariffs for housing services - media

Ukraine starts pumping gas into UGS

Low level of starting qualifications is most acute problem in labor market in construction industry – expert

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD