Change of Naftogaz head, without considering Supervisory Board, may harm Ukraine's intl image – Blinken

The recent decision to change of the head of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, without involvement of the Supervisory Board, may potentially harm the international image of Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"Well, honestly, it sent a bad message, a bad signal, and I think it had the potential to be damaging to Ukraine's reputation internationally. But I think – my own sense is that the government understands that and hopefully will move forward on corporate governance with Naftogaz but also with other big state-owned enterprises to make sure that that governance is independent, is transparent, and is looking out for the interests of the Ukrainian people," he said in an interview with Fakty on the ICTV channel.

As reported, the government at the general meeting of shareholders of Naftogaz Ukrainy on April 28 recognized the work of the Supervisory Board and the management of the company as unsatisfactory. The Cabinet of Ministers first terminated the powers of all members of the Supervisory Board – both independent and representatives from the state – with their subsequent re-election in full, but from April 30, 2021.

On April 30, all members of the Supervisory Board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, who were present at the extraordinary meeting, filed their resignation notices, which will be effective on May 14, 2021.