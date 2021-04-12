Economy

Housing construction 10-20% up since year start – FIMA

The volume of housing construction in Ukraine depending on the region for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 10-20% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, General Director of the Finance and Investment Management Association (FIMA) Viktoria Volkovska has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"We have analyzed dozens of housing objects working with the Construction Financing Funds. There is an increase in activity in all regions, the most noticeable in Lviv region, where the volume of construction work increased by more than 20%," she said.

The FIMA study is based on an online survey of managers of Construction Financing Funds conducted in the first decade of April.

According to Volkovska, despite concerns, the New Year holidays, adaptive quarantine and, finally, lockdown did not have a significant negative impact on the construction and sales of housing in the country.

According to the survey, 40% of respondents reported an increase in the volume of construction work of more than 20%, some 10% of respondents noted 20% growth, and 20% – about 10% growth. Only 10% of respondents reported a drop to 10%.

"The level of sales in general did not change, although in some regions it showed an increase of 10%," Volkovska said.

The Finance and Investment Management Association (FIMA) was established in May 2020 in connection with the entry into force of the law on amendments to certain legislative acts to improve the functions of public administration of financial services markets. It unites 37 companies-managers of Construction Financing Funds in Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro and Kharkiv.

Tags: #construction #housing
