14:37 07.04.2021

Diia next week to begin registration of citizens to receive UAH 8,000 of aid – PM

The Diia portal next week will start registering citizens to receive an aid in the amount of UAH 8,000, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"It will be possible to register for the aid of UAH 8,000 already next week," the prime minister said, opening a government meeting on Wednesday.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law "On providing assistance to insured persons for the period of implementation of restrictive anti-epidemic measures introduced to prevent the spread of acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus." The law provides for a one-time material payment in the amount of UAH 8,000 to support small businesses and people involved in it in the face of increased quarantine.

Tags: #diia
