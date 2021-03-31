Economy

18:10 31.03.2021

JKX Oil & Gas sees net profit fall by 10.6% in 2020

1 min read
JKX Oil & Gas sees net profit fall by 10.6% in 2020

The oil and gas company JKX Oil & Gas with assets in Ukraine and Russia in 2020 received $ 19.87 million in net profit, which is 10.6% less than in 2019, the company said in a report on the London Stock Exchange.

While this is below the 2019 profit, it is a credible result given the challenges our company has faced, including the postponement of a number of capital projects in both Russia and Ukraine as a result of the ongoing pandemic, chairman of the board Charles Valceschini said.

Revenue last year decreased by 31.6%, to $ 69.62 million with a decrease in production by 5%, which is associated with a sharp drop in sales prices for oil and gas, he added.

Valceschini indicated that the company in 2020 saw an increase in free cash to $ 24.3 million from $ 20.6 million a year earlier.

The increased cash reserves allow JKX to focus on identifying additional growth opportunities both within its existing portfolio and within its Ukraine-focused acquisition strategy.

Unlike many companies, we are still ready and able to acquire and develop relevant assets as we identify and assess opportunities, the expert said.

 

Tags: #oilgas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:12 03.10.2018
National budget to lose some UAH 10 bln in 2018 over illegal sale of fuel – Ukrainian Oil & Gas Association

National budget to lose some UAH 10 bln in 2018 over illegal sale of fuel – Ukrainian Oil & Gas Association

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to ban import of wheat, sunflower oil, detergents, paper from Russia from April

World Bank improves Ukraine's economic growth projection for 2021 to 3.8%

Israel's Supreme Court upholds PrivatBank's right to litigate against its ex-owners over misappropriation of $600 mln

Rada unlocks large-scale privatization

Anti-corruption policy, judicial reform, gas, power markets remain under discussion with IMF – finance minister

LATEST

Cabinet approves financial plan of Ukrzaliznytsia for 2021 with UAH 3.6 bln profit

New U.S. administration examining ways to expand support for Ukraine, but practice of state guarantees suspended now – U.S. Embassy counselor

U.S. calls Ukraine's actions on Motor Sich, PrivatBank encouraging

Ukraine to ban import of wheat, sunflower oil, detergents, paper from Russia from April

World Bank improves Ukraine's economic growth projection for 2021 to 3.8%

Ministry of Finance announces bill aimed at combating tax evasion

Israel's Supreme Court upholds PrivatBank's right to litigate against its ex-owners over misappropriation of $600 mln

Rada unlocks large-scale privatization

Anti-corruption policy, judicial reform, gas, power markets remain under discussion with IMF – finance minister

Receipts of national budget 2021 in Q1 2021 to be UAH 10 bln more than Q1 2021 target – finance minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD