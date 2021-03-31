Ukraine to ban import of wheat, sunflower oil, detergents, paper from Russia from April

The Cabinet of Ministers has supplemented the list of goods originating from the Russian Federation, prohibited for import into Ukraine, with wheat, sunflower oil, detergents, and paper.

Government resolution No. 269 dated March 29, 2021 was published on Wednesday on the government portal.

According to the document, the list of prohibited goods was also replenished with surfactants, newsprint, cardboard, kraft paper and kraft cardboard, toilet paper, cosmetic napkins, hand towels, tablecloths and napkins.

The list also includes containers, boxes, bags, packing bags, ropes made of other alloy steels, drilling tools, other trolleys and undercarriage balancing trolleys, axles, wheels and their parts, according to the resolution.

The resolution comes into force ten days after its publication.