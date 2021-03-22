Economy

13:38 22.03.2021

Zelensky signs law on creation of Bureau of Economic Security

1 min read
Zelensky signs law on creation of Bureau of Economic Security

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed law No. 1150-IX on the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine, which the Verkhovna Rada adopted on January 28, 2021, the presidential press service said on Monday.

"The document creates institutional conditions to protect economic processes from the pressure of law enforcement agencies, which is supported by Ukraine's international partners. The main function of the Bureau of Economic Security will be analytical work, not law enforcement powers. The bureau will analyze the beneficiaries of financial transactions and determine if there is a violation of the law in the circulation of funds of certain businesses or government agencies," the president said in the document.

Tags: #bureau_of_economic_security
Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky invites EBRD to join development of infrastructure projects, privatization in Ukraine

Ukraine's GDP down by 4% in 2020 – statistics

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to extend sanctions against Sberbank, Prominvestbank for three years

Court seizes property, 100% of shares of JSC Motor Sich - SBU

Bees Airline to launch first scheduled flight by late April

LATEST

Zelensky invites EBRD to join development of infrastructure projects, privatization in Ukraine

Ministry of Economy proposes to send UAH 200 mln a year to support movie networks

FUIB allocates UAH 1.3 bln, half of net profit in 2020, for dividends

Ukraine's GDP down by 4% in 2020 – statistics

Ocean Shipyard to increase production volumes – owner

Ukroboronprom ready to manage Motor Sich assets – director general

Shmyhal stresses geopolitical threat of Nord Stream 2 during meeting with President of Bundestag

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to extend sanctions against Sberbank, Prominvestbank for three years

Court seizes property, 100% of shares of JSC Motor Sich - SBU

Zelensky announces introduction of Ukrainian economic passport

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD