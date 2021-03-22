Zelensky signs law on creation of Bureau of Economic Security

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed law No. 1150-IX on the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine, which the Verkhovna Rada adopted on January 28, 2021, the presidential press service said on Monday.

"The document creates institutional conditions to protect economic processes from the pressure of law enforcement agencies, which is supported by Ukraine's international partners. The main function of the Bureau of Economic Security will be analytical work, not law enforcement powers. The bureau will analyze the beneficiaries of financial transactions and determine if there is a violation of the law in the circulation of funds of certain businesses or government agencies," the president said in the document.