From April 2021, Ukgazvydobuvannia has to sell all gas on market on terms no worse than Naftogaz group

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine intends to oblige PJSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia from April 2021 to sell 100% of the supply of natural gas to all market participants on terms no worse than Naftogaz group.

The relevant instruction on the preparation of a draft government decision by the Economy Ministry within one day was adopted at the Wednesday governmental meeting at the suggestion of Acting Energy Minister Yuriy Vitrenko.