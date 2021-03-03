Economy

15:57 03.03.2021

From April 2021, Ukgazvydobuvannia has to sell all gas on market on terms no worse than Naftogaz group

1 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine intends to oblige PJSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia from April 2021 to sell 100% of the supply of natural gas to all market participants on terms no worse than Naftogaz group.

The relevant instruction on the preparation of a draft government decision by the Economy Ministry within one day was adopted at the Wednesday governmental meeting at the suggestion of Acting Energy Minister Yuriy Vitrenko.

 

