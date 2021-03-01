Economy

10:09 01.03.2021

Pensions in Ukraine to be automatically reviewed on March 1 – Ministry of Social Policy

Pensions in Ukraine to be automatically reviewed on March 1 – Ministry of Social Policy

The Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine has announced the automatic review of pensions, which was started on March 1.

"On March 1, 2021, the automatic review of pensions for persons receiving pensions assigned in accordance with the law on compulsory state pension insurance, on pension provision for persons discharged from military service and some other persons (from among conscripts), on the status and social protection of citizens affected by the Chornobyl disaster," the press service of the Ministry of Social Policy said.

It is expected that pensions will increase for 8 million people by an average of UAH 308. At the same time, if after the review the size of pension grows, then such increase cannot be less than UAH 100.

In addition, the minimum pension payment has been increased from UAH 2,100 to UAH 2,200 for pensioners who have 30 years of contribution period for women and 35 years for men.

Tags: #review #pensions
