Economy

12:28 26.02.2021

Epicenter K opens ceramic tile showroom at plant in Kyiv region

2 min read
The Epicenter K Group of Companies is opening a ceramic tile showroom at the Epicentr Ceramic Corporation plant in Kalynivka, Kyiv region.

"To demonstrate products with a range of more than 300 items, we are opening a new spacious showroom. Here, on an area of 1,400 square meters, our entire range of goods is presented. Such visualization should be visual and convenient for b2b customers," Deputy CEO of Epicentr Ceramic Corporation Yevhenia Smiyan told Interfax-Ukraine.

On the first floor of the showroom there are exposition zones by types of ceramic tiles, on the second - collections in ready-made interior solutions.

According to the company, in 2021 it is planned to produce 12 million square meters of ceramic tile. At the same time, the capacity of the plant in Kalynivka is 6 million square meters annually. Earlier last year, Epicenter K announced plans to increase capacity to 15 million square meters annually within two years.

The export share of Epicenter K ceramic tile in 2020 was 29%, the products are exported to 24 countries, the company said.

As reported, Epicenter K invested UAH 3 billion in the construction of the largest ceramic tile production plant with an area of 70,000 square meters in Kalynivka (Kyiv region). The facility is located on a 20 hectare site near the Kalynivka customs terminal and the warehouse complex of the Epicenter group.

Epicenter K LLC was founded in 2003 and opened the first hypermarket in Kyiv in December of the same year.

The charter capital of Epicenter K LLC is UAH 158.6 million.

