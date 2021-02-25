Economy

Nestle launches sales of plant-based meat alternatives in Ukraine

Nestle launches sales of plant-based meat alternatives in Ukraine

Nestle Corporation starts selling a line of Garden Gourmet plant-based products in Ukraine, resembling meat in taste, appearance and texture.

The company's press service reported on Thursday that the Garden Gourmet product line is represented in Ukraine by Sensational Burger, Sensational Sausage, Vegan Meatballs and Vegetarian Nuggets.

The press service of Nestle told Interfax-Ukraine that the new products will be delivered to a number of restaurants in Kyiv and Lviv, and the Garden Gourmet line will arrive in the retail network at the end of 2021. At the same time, the selling prices of new products are not disclosed.

The company said that Garden Gourmet products consist of natural plant ingredients, and the dye in plant products is beet juice and fruit and vegetable concentrate. The product also contains wheat, soy, oil and water. According to Nestle, the shell of Sensational Sausage uses natural algae.

According to the company, the production of vegetable burgers requires 80% less energy compared to a similar meat product. Also, the production of Garden Gourmet products reduces the carbon footprint and land use compared to the meat product by 80% and 75%, respectively.

"The choice in favor of plant products helps to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases in food production. Thanks to the optimal price, this product is affordable for everyone, and we hope that Ukrainians will discover the world of plant foods thanks to Garden Gourmet," Nestle Professional Business Executive Officer in Ukraine and Moldova Elena Shevelyova said.

According to the company, Garden Gourmet is a popular plant food brand in Europe, with production facilities in the Czech Republic.

18:29 06.01.2021
Nestle announces launch of product line in Ukraine in partnership with Starbucks

18:43 05.02.2018
Nestle posts 2% rise in sales in natural terms in Ukraine in 2017

10:52 14.04.2017
Nestle invests UAH 400 mln in production in Ukraine in 2016

17:12 14.09.2015
Nestle to invest UAH 100 mln in development in Ukraine in 2015

