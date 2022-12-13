Economy

11:04 13.12.2022

Nestle invests $42.8 mln in setting up food production hub in Volyn region

Swiss-based Nestle, one of the world leaders in the production of food and beverages, will open a new production site in the village Smolyhiv, Volyn region, CHF40 million ($42.8 million) will be invested in expanding the production of vermicelli and food products in Ukraine.

According to the company's Facebook page, the future enterprise, together with the Nestle factory in Torchyn (Volyn region), will become the company's European regional hub for the culinary products category. It will employ 1,500 people, and its products will be supplied to the Ukrainian market and other European markets.

"I am proud to confirm our commitment to invest in Ukraine. This is an important move for Nestle, taken in a very challenging time for the country," Alessandro Zanelli, the head of Nestle in Ukraine and South Eastern Europe, said.

He said the company strives to create a hub for the production of food and culinary products, providing additional jobs and satisfying the needs of Ukrainians and citizens of other European countries with high-quality products.

According to the report, Nestle is the first multinational company to announce new investments and it is taking practical steps now to ensure the future development of Ukraine.

In addition, since the first day of the war, the company has been providing humanitarian assistance with necessary food and drinks for Ukrainians and their pets. Thus, since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion, the company has transferred more than 4,000 tonnes of humanitarian products worth over UAH 480 million to support Ukrainians both inside the country and refugees in neighboring countries.

Nestle is one of the world's largest food manufacturers headquartered in Vevey (Switzerland). The company has 376 factories in 84 countries and produces chocolate and confectionery products, breakfast cereals, pet food, baby and medical food, coffee, mineral water, etc. Its portfolio includes more than 2,000 brands, including Nestle, Nescafe, KitKat, Gerber, Maggi.

