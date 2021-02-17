Economy

10:24 17.02.2021

Chinese investors of Motor Sich say number of plaintiffs rises, arbitration claims against Ukraine reach $3.6 bln

2 min read
Chinese investors of Motor Sich say number of plaintiffs rises, arbitration claims against Ukraine reach $3.6 bln

Chinese investors of PJSC Motor Sich have increased the preliminary cost of claims against Ukraine in international arbitration from $3.5 billion to $3.6 billion, according to the website created by them for the company shareholders' meeting, which was never held on January 31 this year.

"The increase in the amount of the previous claims is due to the fact that the initial group of plaintiffs was expanded to include several more Chinese shareholders, who also suffered significant losses due to Ukraine's actions in violation of its international obligations," the plaintiffs said.

According to them, the investment dispute should be heard by an ad hoc arbitration court, which is currently being formed by the parties.

As reported, the Chinese investors notified Ukraine of filing a claim with international arbitration on December 5, 2020 seeking the recovery of $3.5 billion in connection with the violation of their rights. Their interests will be represented by international law firms WilmerHale, DLA Piper and Bird & Bird. Arzinger will act as an advisor on Ukrainian law in international arbitration.

According to a source in the government, currently about 75% of Motor Sich's shares are already owned by a group of Chinese owners, and some part of the disputed stake acts as collateral for financing provided, among other things, by China Development Bank.

Early August 2020, Beijing Xinwei announced that it had abandoned its attempt to obtain permission to purchase Motor Sich together with the Ukroboronprom state concern, and now Yaroslavsky's DCH is its new partner. The companies have already submitted applications to the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine four times, the last time in December last year, but to no avail.

Tags: #motor_sich #china
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:18 15.02.2021
Ukraine's Ambassador to China Kamyshev dies - Kuleba

Ukraine's Ambassador to China Kamyshev dies - Kuleba

13:49 05.02.2021
State Food Service, milk producers deny info on detection of COVID-19 in milk whey exported to China

State Food Service, milk producers deny info on detection of COVID-19 in milk whey exported to China

15:41 04.02.2021
Chinese investors worried about Ukraine's imposition of sanctions - EBA director

Chinese investors worried about Ukraine's imposition of sanctions - EBA director

08:59 03.02.2021
Ukrainian MFA receives note from China in connection with introduction of sanctions against Chinese shareholders of Motor Sich

Ukrainian MFA receives note from China in connection with introduction of sanctions against Chinese shareholders of Motor Sich

12:49 01.02.2021
SBU conducts investigative actions at place of illegal meeting of participants in MS-4 LLC

SBU conducts investigative actions at place of illegal meeting of participants in MS-4 LLC

12:33 01.02.2021
Zelensky: we have no right to sell controlling stakes in strategic defense enterprises to other countries

Zelensky: we have no right to sell controlling stakes in strategic defense enterprises to other countries

11:55 01.02.2021
Chinese investor in Motor Sich criticizes Ukraine's sanctions, claims no possibility of reconciliation

Chinese investor in Motor Sich criticizes Ukraine's sanctions, claims no possibility of reconciliation

16:04 29.01.2021
Situation with Motor Sich has nothing to do with investment climate in Ukraine – Kuleba

Situation with Motor Sich has nothing to do with investment climate in Ukraine – Kuleba

14:19 29.01.2021
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Chinese investors of Motor Sich

Ukraine imposes sanctions against Chinese investors of Motor Sich

12:28 20.01.2021
Ukraine to attract legal advisor to defend country in intl arbitration involving Chinese investors of Motor Sich

Ukraine to attract legal advisor to defend country in intl arbitration involving Chinese investors of Motor Sich

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Vitrenko denies possibility of raising gas price for public over UAH 6.99/cubic meter in 2021

Proposal to change Naftogaz board head is response to PM's order to Vitrenko

Ukraine's foreign trade deficit down by 14.4 times in 2020, to $260 mln – statistics

Gazprom books extra transit capacities through Ukraine for March at same volume as for Feb

Ukraine, UAE sign memos, contracts worth over $3 bln – President's Office

LATEST

Metinvest declares $200 mln in dividends in Feb 2021

Metinvest concentrates 100% of shares in Pivnichny Mining Plant

McDonald's plans to launch waste sorting at all restaurants of its chain in Ukraine by year end

Vitrenko denies possibility of raising gas price for public over UAH 6.99/cubic meter in 2021

Kobolev: talks with Ukrnafta minor shareholders on division of its assets start

Proposal to change Naftogaz board head is response to PM's order to Vitrenko

Metinvest sees net profit rise by 54% in 2020

EBA asks to withdraw bill that criminalizes VAT fraud

Farmak plans to develop R&D cluster due to Kyiv City Council decision to sell land plot to company

Ukraine's foreign trade deficit down by 14.4 times in 2020, to $260 mln – statistics

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD