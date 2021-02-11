Economy

20:38 11.02.2021

European Commission to scale up technical assistance program for Ukraine by EUR 800,000 in cooperation on critical raw materials

1 min read
European Commission to scale up technical assistance program for Ukraine by EUR 800,000 in cooperation on critical raw materials

The European Commission will expand the technical assistance program to Ukraine by EUR 800,000 within the framework of cooperation in the field of critical raw materials, European Commission Vice-President for Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight Maroš Šefčovič said.

"Working towards launching a strategic partnership on raw materials and batteries," Šefčovič wrote on twitter.

"As part of it, ready to scale up our technical assistance program with Ukrainian government by including raw materials and topping-up its budget with EUR 800,000," he added.

The European Commission Vice-President also welcomed the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine, which became a new member of the European Raw Materials Alliance.

Tags: #european_commission
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:45 11.02.2021
European Commission reminds that Nord Stream 2 must comply with European legislation in case of implementation

European Commission reminds that Nord Stream 2 must comply with European legislation in case of implementation

12:10 08.02.2021
European Commission President asks EU countries to donate part of COVID-19 vaccines to Ukraine

European Commission President asks EU countries to donate part of COVID-19 vaccines to Ukraine

14:49 09.12.2020
European Commission disburses EUR 600 mln in macro-financial aid to Ukraine

European Commission disburses EUR 600 mln in macro-financial aid to Ukraine

14:08 09.12.2020
Ukraine's President, PM thank EU, European Commission's officials for providing Ukraine with EUR 600 mln of macro-financial aid

Ukraine's President, PM thank EU, European Commission's officials for providing Ukraine with EUR 600 mln of macro-financial aid

16:50 28.08.2020
Zelensky expects N4 summit after presidents' advisers meeting – call conversation with European Commission President

Zelensky expects N4 summit after presidents' advisers meeting – call conversation with European Commission President

13:42 22.04.2020
European Commission announces provision of EUR 1.2 bln of aid to Ukraine to combat COVID-19 pandemic – Zelensky

European Commission announces provision of EUR 1.2 bln of aid to Ukraine to combat COVID-19 pandemic – Zelensky

15:31 10.02.2020
European Commissioner Varhelyi to meet with President Zelensky during visit to Ukraine

European Commissioner Varhelyi to meet with President Zelensky during visit to Ukraine

16:18 03.12.2019
European Commission's President assures Ukrainian President of supporting territorial integrity, reforms in Ukraine, provision of macro-financial assistance

European Commission's President assures Ukrainian President of supporting territorial integrity, reforms in Ukraine, provision of macro-financial assistance

18:51 13.06.2019
Russia, EC and Ukraine could hold trilateral gas talks in second half of Sept

Russia, EC and Ukraine could hold trilateral gas talks in second half of Sept

10:12 05.06.2019
Ukraine to honor its int'l obligations

Ukraine to honor its int'l obligations

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kernel asks AMCU for permission to buy CascadeAgro, 12 more farms of Khomutynnik

DTEK CEO estimates deadline for completion of debt restructuring at three months

Some 30 banks to pass stress tests in 2021 – NBU

Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 6.1% in Jan y-o-y – statistics

Ukraine initiating talks with Germany on advance payment for 'green' hydrogen

LATEST

Green bonds to pay to RES generation could total up to UAH 24 bln – Energy Minister

EBA calls for quality law enforcement reform in 2021

PrivatBank tops list of most profitable Ukrainian banks late 2020, Ukreximbank leads among loss makers

European Parliament considers Ukrainian electricity market uncompetitive by EU standards

Kernel asks AMCU for permission to buy CascadeAgro, 12 more farms of Khomutynnik

Insurers of Ukraine increase tax payment by 24.5% in 2020

Ukraine strives for greater business access to European markets - Shmyhal

Govt unlikely to index pensions in time - Groysman

DTEK CEO estimates deadline for completion of debt restructuring at three months

EBA notes increase in cases of delays in customs clearance

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD