European Commission to scale up technical assistance program for Ukraine by EUR 800,000 in cooperation on critical raw materials

The European Commission will expand the technical assistance program to Ukraine by EUR 800,000 within the framework of cooperation in the field of critical raw materials, European Commission Vice-President for Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight Maroš Šefčovič said.

"Working towards launching a strategic partnership on raw materials and batteries," Šefčovič wrote on twitter.

"As part of it, ready to scale up our technical assistance program with Ukrainian government by including raw materials and topping-up its budget with EUR 800,000," he added.

The European Commission Vice-President also welcomed the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine, which became a new member of the European Raw Materials Alliance.