Economy

14:27 05.02.2021

Ukraine's intl reserves down to $28.8 bln in Jan – NBU

1 min read
Ukraine's intl reserves down to $28.8 bln in Jan – NBU

 Ukraine's international reserves as of February 1, 2021, according to preliminary data, fell to $28.821 billion (equivalent), which is $279 million less than at the beginning of January this year, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has said.

"In January, they [the reserves] decreased by 1.1%, primarily due to the repayment of external and internal obligations of the state. At the same time, the intervention of the National Bank in the foreign exchange market and foreign exchange receipts in favor of the government partially counterbalanced the impact of payments for servicing the state debt," the report says.

Tags: #reserves
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:51 21.01.2021
NBU expects Ukraine's forex reserves to remain at about $30 bln – NBU head

NBU expects Ukraine's forex reserves to remain at about $30 bln – NBU head

12:55 12.01.2021
Ukraine's net intl reserves amount to $ 18.1 bln - head of NBU Council

Ukraine's net intl reserves amount to $ 18.1 bln - head of NBU Council

12:15 29.12.2020
Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $28.5 bln - head of NBU Council

Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $28.5 bln - head of NBU Council

11:50 07.10.2020
Ukraine's FX reserves narrow by 8.77% in Sept, to $26.5 bln amid payments on state debt, interventions – NBU

Ukraine's FX reserves narrow by 8.77% in Sept, to $26.5 bln amid payments on state debt, interventions – NBU

13:34 07.09.2020
Ukraine's FX reserves expand by 1% in Aug – NBU

Ukraine's FX reserves expand by 1% in Aug – NBU

14:52 23.07.2020
NBU expects intl reserves growth to $29.8 bln in 2020

NBU expects intl reserves growth to $29.8 bln in 2020

17:42 18.06.2020
Gas reserves in Ukraine's UGS close to 19 bcm, to reach record by winter – Naftogaz

Gas reserves in Ukraine's UGS close to 19 bcm, to reach record by winter – Naftogaz

15:59 05.06.2020
Ukraine's intl reserves 1.3% down in May, to $25.372 bln

Ukraine's intl reserves 1.3% down in May, to $25.372 bln

10:37 07.05.2020
Ukraine's FX reserves expand by 3.1% to $25.7 bln in April – NBU

Ukraine's FX reserves expand by 3.1% to $25.7 bln in April – NBU

15:12 07.04.2020
Ukraine's intl reserves down by 7.8%, to $24.9 bln in march – NBU

Ukraine's intl reserves down by 7.8%, to $24.9 bln in march – NBU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Economy Ministry estimates GDP decline in 2020 at 4.2%, growth in 2021 at 4.8%

IMF mission in Ukraine continues work - fund

Energy Minister estimates compensation to 'green' generation until 2029 at $ 10-20 bln

Ukraine should switch to U.S. nuclear fuel instead of Russian one – Energy Minister

Supreme Court lifts seizure of PIB shares, unblocks its funds

LATEST

Number of business complaints about non-enforcement of court decisions growing every year – business ombudsman

Polish Getin Holding signs agreement to sell subsidiary Idea Bank to Ukrainian buyer

Ministry of Ecology sets limits on catch of biological resources in 2021

State Food Service, milk producers deny info on detection of COVID-19 in milk whey exported to China

JSC “Ukreximbank” sells "Semiconductor Plant": Ukraine’s largest production of materials for solar batteries

Ukrzaliznytsia gets only 15.8% of compensation for carriage of students in 2020

Economy Ministry expects rise in production of pork, stability on poultry, fall in output of beef, eggs, milk in 2021

Economy Ministry estimates GDP decline in 2020 at 4.2%, growth in 2021 at 4.8%

IMF mission in Ukraine continues work - fund

Energy Minister estimates compensation to 'green' generation until 2029 at $ 10-20 bln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD