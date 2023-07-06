NBU intl reserves hit record – almost $39 bln – NBU governor

According to the results of June, Ukraine's international reserves reached almost $39 billion, which is a record high in the history of independent Ukraine, governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Andriy Pyshnyy said.

"This level of reserves strengthens the NBU ability to continue to maintain exchange rate stability," he wrote on Facebook.

The National Bank governor specified that in June the government received $1.6 billion from the EU, $1.2 billion from the United States, $69.1 million from the World Bank and $15.0 million from the government of Finland.

Pyshnyy reminded that in June Ukraine successfully passed the first revision of the EFF extended financing program with the International Monetary Fund and in early July received the second tranche of $886 million under the program.

"As a result, receipts from international partners remained significantly larger than the volume of interventions by the NBU on the sale of foreign currency and the country's debt payments in foreign currency," the National Bank governor concluded.

According to the regulator's website, international reserves as of July 1 amounted to almost $39 billion, having increased by 4.5% in June. Before that, the historical record for them was $38.4 billion on May 1, 2011.