Economy

18:34 03.02.2021

Lebanon to import milk from Ukraine – Food Safety Service

1 min read
Lebanon to import milk from Ukraine – Food Safety Service

The competent authorities of Ukraine and the Lebanese Republic have agreed on a bilateral form of the export health certificate, which will allow Ukrainian producers to export milk and dairy products to this country.

According to the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection, the form of this certificate can be found on the service's website.

Exports of milk and cream from Ukraine decreased in 2020 by a quarter, to 18,600 tonnes in quantity terms and by 21.6% in dollar terms, to $12 million.

According to the UN, more than half of Lebanon's population is at risk of food shortage due to Beirut port explosion in August 2020, the country's main food import point. The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia noted that Lebanon is highly dependent on food imports and called for urgently rebuilding the grain storage facilities in the port of Beirut.

Tags: #milk #lebanon
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:50 18.08.2020
Flight with humanitarian aid from Ukraine to fly to Beirut on Wed morning - ambassador to Lebanon

Flight with humanitarian aid from Ukraine to fly to Beirut on Wed morning - ambassador to Lebanon

10:00 05.08.2020
No blast victims among employees of Ukrainian Embassy in Lebanon

No blast victims among employees of Ukrainian Embassy in Lebanon

14:51 12.10.2018
Ukraine sees 2% decline in milk production in Jan-Sept, meat output grows by 0.3%, eggs production by 3.1%

Ukraine sees 2% decline in milk production in Jan-Sept, meat output grows by 0.3%, eggs production by 3.1%

10:33 16.05.2018
Ukraine sees production of milk drop by 1.1%, meat by 1.3%, egg output rise by 2.1% in Jan-April

Ukraine sees production of milk drop by 1.1%, meat by 1.3%, egg output rise by 2.1% in Jan-April

11:37 20.04.2018
Lawmakers propose introducing zero VAT for milk supplies in Ukraine

Lawmakers propose introducing zero VAT for milk supplies in Ukraine

17:31 29.01.2018
Agrarian Ministry to launch program to support dairy cooperatives in Feb 2018

Agrarian Ministry to launch program to support dairy cooperatives in Feb 2018

11:37 05.05.2017
Milk producers association informs anti-trust agency on alleged collusion of milk processors in milk prices

Milk producers association informs anti-trust agency on alleged collusion of milk processors in milk prices

12:26 23.06.2016
Prices of skim milk powder decline to unacceptable level for Ukrainian exporters

Prices of skim milk powder decline to unacceptable level for Ukrainian exporters

11:29 17.06.2016
Ukrainian milk companies ask ministry to save sector via state-ordered goods purchases

Ukrainian milk companies ask ministry to save sector via state-ordered goods purchases

11:31 01.04.2016
Ministry: Crimea seeks milk shipments from Ukraine's southern regions

Ministry: Crimea seeks milk shipments from Ukraine's southern regions

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Tedis Ukraine succeeds in Supreme Court overturning UAH 3.4 bln fine imposed by antimonopoly committee

Launch of 'affordable mortgage' will lead to rise in mortgage portfolio by 30% per year - NBU

Naftogaz plans to buy gas from EU for EUR 80.4 mln using EBRD funds

Govt provides SOE Antonov with state guarantee for UAH 3 bln loan

Firefly Aerospace plans to raise $350 mln for creation of Firefly Beta medium-class launcher

LATEST

UIA pays back more than $26.5 mln to passengers for canceled flights in ten months

OKKO officially announces acquisition of Kherson crude oil transshipment terminal, to invest $3 mln

Tedis Ukraine succeeds in Supreme Court overturning UAH 3.4 bln fine imposed by antimonopoly committee

Ukraine needs to import electricity to overcome frosts in Feb – Gerus

EBA asks govt to conscientiously approach registration of COVID-19 vaccine in Ukraine

Finance Minister says there could be hryvnia exchange rate fluctuations up to 10%

China's Shenzhen MTC to invest $ 13 mln in KIVI TV sets as part of strategic partnership

EBA asks NBU, Finance Ministry to speed up work to launch customs warehouse regime

Metinvest increases revenue by 8.4%, EBITDA by 9.6% in Nov versus Oct

Investohills Vesta achieves freeze on assets of Kagerol Holdings, owner of Balaklava Mine in Sevastopol

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD