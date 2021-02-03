Lebanon to import milk from Ukraine – Food Safety Service

The competent authorities of Ukraine and the Lebanese Republic have agreed on a bilateral form of the export health certificate, which will allow Ukrainian producers to export milk and dairy products to this country.

According to the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection, the form of this certificate can be found on the service's website.

Exports of milk and cream from Ukraine decreased in 2020 by a quarter, to 18,600 tonnes in quantity terms and by 21.6% in dollar terms, to $12 million.

According to the UN, more than half of Lebanon's population is at risk of food shortage due to Beirut port explosion in August 2020, the country's main food import point. The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia noted that Lebanon is highly dependent on food imports and called for urgently rebuilding the grain storage facilities in the port of Beirut.