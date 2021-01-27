Economy

Ministry for Strategic Industries lists as priorities for 2021 increase in exports, creation of Defense Technology Agency, two state holdings

The Ministry for Strategic Industries of Ukraine has identified five priorities in its activities for the current year, including increasing exports, the creation of two state-owned holding companies Defense Systems of Ukraine and Aerospace Systems of Ukraine as well as the Defense Technology Agency.

According to the message on the ministry's website, two other priorities are rule-making and implementation of process of corporatization of Ukroboronprom enterprises, on the basis of which it is planned to form two new state-owned holdings.

Among the main documents that need to be approved this year, the ministry named the Strategy of development of the defense-industrial complex of Ukraine, the National target scientific and technical space program of Ukraine for 2021-2025, the State target scientific and technical program of development of the aviation industry of Ukraine for 2021-2030 and the National complex program of high science-intensive technologies as well as the State Defense Order for 2021.

Speaking about the Defense Technology Agency, the Ministry for Strategic Industries named the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense as an example of such a department. "The mission of the agency will be to introduce scientific and technical solutions and new technologies to create modern types of competitive weapons and military equipment," the ministry said.

 

Interfax-Ukraine
