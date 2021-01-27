Economy

Ukraine's state debt grows by 7.15% in U.S. dollars, by 6.41% in hryvnias in Dec – Finance ministry

The total public debt of Ukraine in December 2020 grew by 7.15% in U.S. dollars, to $90.26 billion and by 6.41% in hryvnias, to UAH 2.551 trillion, according to data on the website of the Ministry of Finance.

According to the Ministry of Finance, direct public debt in December this year in U.S. dollar terms rose by 7.86%, to $79.9 billion, in hryvnias it grew by 7.12%, to UAH 2.259 trillion.

External direct debt last month in U.S. dollars increased 5.25%, to $44.51 billion.

The state-guaranteed debt in December 2020 grew by 1.87%, to $10.35 billion, in hryvnias it rose by 1.21%, to UAH 292.7 billion.

In 2020, the total national debt of Ukraine grew by 6.98% in U.S. dollars and by 19.16% in hryvnias.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the share of liabilities in U.S. dollars of the overall government debt in October fell to 36.16%, in SDRs – to 14.21%, in Japanese yen – to 0.64%, while in euros it expanded to 13. 94% and in hryvnias it increased to 35.05%.

The official U.S. dollar rate, at which the Ministry of Finance calculates the debt, amounted to UAH 28.27/$1 in December, compared to UAH 28.47/$1 in November and UAH 23.69/$1 at the beginning of 2020.

