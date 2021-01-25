Economy

17:44 25.01.2021

Financial Monitoring Service exposes money laundering, other law violations for UAH 76 bln in 2020

The State Financial Monitoring Service sent 1,036 materials to law enforcement agencies in 2020, the total amount of financial transactions on them amounted to UAH 76.2 billion.

"In these materials, the amount of financial transactions that may be associated with money laundering or the commission of another crime defined by the Criminal Code of Ukraine is UAH 76.2 billion," the agency said on the website on Monday.

The largest number of materials was sent to the fiscal authorities - 292, as well as to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) - 252, the National Police - 233, and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) - 168.

As for corruption allegations, the State Financial Monitoring Service sent 204 materials to law enforcement agencies last year.

