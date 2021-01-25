Economy

Ukrainian Startup Fund will finance five startups to receive grants of $25,000

 The supervisory board of the Ukrainian Startup Fund (USF), based on the results of the 20th Pitch Day, has defined five more startups that will receive grants of $25,000, the fund's press service has said.

In total, 11 projects took part in the pitching. Following the meeting of the fund's supervisory board, it was decided to finance five of them at the pre-seed stage (they will receive a grant of $25,000):

OSBB Online (Kyiv) - a comprehensive solution for the management of multi-apartment buildings and the comfortable life of their residents;

ComeBack Mobility (Dnipro) - smart sensors for crutches that monitor the load after diseases and injuries of the lower limbs;

obimy (Kyiv) – a service and application for non-verbal communication;

LineBar (Kyiv) is a multifunctional technology for construction 3D printing, which allows you to construct house elements from several materials at once and directly at the construction site;

MindSelf (Kyiv) is a mobile psychological self-help tool that allows you to develop stress resistance, increase the level of mental health and attention.

The press service recalled that during the pitching, projects are evaluated according to a number of criteria, namely, team, market, appropriateness of financing, idea and development strategy.

As reported, on average, the Ukrainian Startup Fund allocates funding for every 25th application.

The Ukrainian Startup Fund is a state fund established at the initiative of the Cabinet of Ministers. Its purpose is to provide funding to technology companies at the early stages of development (pre-seed and seed).

