Economy

11:52 22.01.2021

Office of National Investment Council proposes to create state fund of funds, national investment fund with shares of large SOEs for holding IPO

 The Office of the National Investment Council under the President of Ukraine proposes to create the State Fund of Funds and the National Investment Fund (NIF) with shares of large state-owned enterprises (SOEs) for holding an IPO, Head of the Office Olha Mahaletska has said.

"Among the initiatives that are proposed to be considered for the National Economic Strategy of Ukraine is the creation of a National Investment Fund for the transformation of state-owned enterprises, the stakes in which will be under its management, into effective and profitable companies, as well as the State Fund of Funds. It will activate the development of the investment fund industry," she said, presenting the Office's proposals to the National Strategy until 2030.

The expected effect of the launch of the State Fund of Funds exceeds 1% of GDP, Mahaletska added.

According to her, the State Fund of Funds invests in other funds instead of directly investing in stocks and bonds of companies. The mechanism of operation is the financing of investment funds that have already received investments from a limited list of first-class foreign investors, such as the EBRD and IFC.

The seed capital of the State Fund of Funds will be the national budget of Ukraine (10-20%) and international financial institutions (IFIs, 80-90%).

Earlier, the government of the country considered the possibility of creating a "fund of funds" to support Ukrainian startups on the basis of public-private partnerships. However, instead, in 2019, the Ministry of Finance launched the Ukrainian Startup Fund.

As for the NIF, it is proposed at the first stage to transfer shares of 10-15 large state-owned enterprises to its management, and in the future this number can be increased, Mahaletska said.

According to her, the main task of such an investment fund is to increase the efficiency of state-owned enterprises through the corporatization. In particular, the NIF will be able to appoint its representatives to the company's supervisory boards.

"The task of the highest level is to prepare the enterprise for an initial public offering of its shares on a stock exchange," Mahaletska said.

Earlier, Head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission Tymur Khromaev proposed to create a National Investment Fund, which will include minority stakes in about 20-30 strategic enterprises. The IPO of this fund will increase the investment attractiveness of Ukraine and provide the prerequisites for a successful IPO for these enterprises.

In recent years, the idea of creating a National Welfare Fund has been promoted by the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, citing as an example the successful experience of such a fund in Romania and a number of other countries. However, these proposals were met with no response until recently.

Tags: #investment
