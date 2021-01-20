Economy

10:41 20.01.2021

Zelensky instructs dpty head of President's Office to conduct audit of tariffs in all regions

1 min read
Zelensky instructs dpty head of President's Office to conduct audit of tariffs in all regions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko to conduct a full audit of existing tariffs in Kyiv and all regions of Ukraine, compare pricing for different periods of time, and receive comprehensive clarifications from relevant field managers on tariff policy.

According to the President's website, such an instruction was given, "due to appearance in public space of various speculative statements on the formation of tariffs at the level of cities and villages of the country, as well as baseless attempts by some local authorities to justify to society a further increase in tariffs above the level, which already raises significant questions in terms of fairness."

It is primarily about tariffs for heating, domestic gas and the use of passenger transport. The initiative also concerns tariffs for car evacuation and use of public space. "Particular attention should be paid to such specific non-transparent tariff projects of individual city leaders as the collection of funds for the evacuation of cars, for the use of public parts of public space and the like," the statement said.

Tags: #audit #zelensky #tariffs
Interfax-Ukraine
