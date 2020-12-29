Ukrzaliznytsia repairs almost 12,000 freight cars for 11 months

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia in January-November 2020 updated 11,903 freight cars, most of all high-sided cars were repaired – 5,953 units.

According to the press service of the company, 773 platforms, 479 covered wagons, 563 tanks, 1,066 grain carriers, 411 cement carriers, 468 hopper dispensers were also repaired during this period.

As reported, Ukrzaliznytsia in 2021 plans to allocate 3 times more funds compared to 2020 for renovation, overhaul, modernization of rolling stock and infrastructure construction.