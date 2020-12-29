Economy

15:12 29.12.2020

Ukrzaliznytsia repairs almost 12,000 freight cars for 11 months

1 min read
Ukrzaliznytsia repairs almost 12,000 freight cars for 11 months

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia in January-November 2020 updated 11,903 freight cars, most of all high-sided cars were repaired – 5,953 units.

According to the press service of the company, 773 platforms, 479 covered wagons, 563 tanks, 1,066 grain carriers, 411 cement carriers, 468 hopper dispensers were also repaired during this period.

As reported, Ukrzaliznytsia in 2021 plans to allocate 3 times more funds compared to 2020 for renovation, overhaul, modernization of rolling stock and infrastructure construction.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #wagons
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

08:56 29.12.2020
Ukrzaliznytsia receives 22 container trains from China in 2020

Ukrzaliznytsia receives 22 container trains from China in 2020

12:00 10.12.2020
Ukrzaliznytsya plans to increase tariffs for transportation, increase net profit up to UAH 3.5 bln in 2021

Ukrzaliznytsya plans to increase tariffs for transportation, increase net profit up to UAH 3.5 bln in 2021

17:49 07.12.2020
Ukrzaliznytsia gets over UAH 9 bln profit from cargo transportation in ten months

Ukrzaliznytsia gets over UAH 9 bln profit from cargo transportation in ten months

18:47 01.12.2020
EU notes critical financial situation at Ukrzaliznytsia

EU notes critical financial situation at Ukrzaliznytsia

11:53 20.11.2020
Ukrzaliznytsia cancels fixed guarantee fee of $ 300,000 for transit rail traffic

Ukrzaliznytsia cancels fixed guarantee fee of $ 300,000 for transit rail traffic

10:26 05.11.2020
Behavior of ex-management of Passenger Company causes potential losses of UAH 66 mln – Ukrzaliznytsia

Behavior of ex-management of Passenger Company causes potential losses of UAH 66 mln – Ukrzaliznytsia

13:44 29.10.2020
Ukrzaliznytsia head sees no need for further purchase of General Electric locomotives

Ukrzaliznytsia head sees no need for further purchase of General Electric locomotives

12:14 29.10.2020
Ukrzaliznytsia to end this year with losses of UAH 12-14 bln – company head

Ukrzaliznytsia to end this year with losses of UAH 12-14 bln – company head

15:11 22.10.2020
First container train from China arrives in Ukraine by new route – Ukrzaliznytsia

First container train from China arrives in Ukraine by new route – Ukrzaliznytsia

16:55 19.10.2020
Ukrzaliznytsia opposes introduction of restrictions on passenger rail traffic, but to comply with all govt decisions

Ukrzaliznytsia opposes introduction of restrictions on passenger rail traffic, but to comply with all govt decisions

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine orders three An-178 aircraft for army from SOE Antonov – Zelensky

In 2021 Finance Ministry gains right to change govt domestic loan bonds from additional capitalization of state-owned banks to market ones, re-purchase GDP warrants

Cabinet establishes single tariff of UAH 1.68 per kWh for electricity for Q1 2021, extends PSO regime

Cabinet recreates Agrarian Ministry by cancellation of its joining to Economy Ministry in 2019

Ukraine's PM instructs acting head of Energy Ministry with AMCU to check prices of gas for population

LATEST

Bolt Food service expands coverage in Kyiv

Interpipe redeems part of 2024 eurobonds for $74.8 mln

RibasHotelsGroup opens 4-star hotel in Bukovel

Founder of Prostor network intends to acquire control over FMCG distributor Euromix

UEB launches natural gas trading on 'day ahead' market

Ukraine orders three An-178 aircraft for army from SOE Antonov – Zelensky

Petrashko expects rapid separation of Economy Ministry, Agrarian Ministry

Economy Ministry expects economy reduction by 3% in Q4, 2020

Ukraine starts preparations for negotiations on FTA with Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, China – economy minister

Govt expands Affordable Loans 5-7-9% for medium-sized companies with annual income of up to EUR20 mln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD