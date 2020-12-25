Zelensky expects small-scale economic recovery in 2021

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expects the economic situation in the country to improve next year.

"It will be easier economically (…). An upturn in the economy is expected, small, but it will take place," he said in an interview with Focus magazine, the text of which was published on the newspaper's website on Friday.

Zelensky recalled that next year Ukraine would celebrate the 30th anniversary of its independence. "I believe that we will make a great holiday, we have a lot of ideas. I believe that many foreign leaders who respect Ukraine will come," he said.

The head of state also believes that the coronavirus pandemic will not affect people's moods so much: "We have learned how to fight the coronavirus. Therefore, I think it will be easier for people. It's a shame that people are no longer afraid and sometimes don't wear masks. On the other hand, it's great that they are not afraid and psychologically it is easier for them."