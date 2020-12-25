Economy

12:42 25.12.2020

Zelensky expects small-scale economic recovery in 2021

1 min read
Zelensky expects small-scale economic recovery in 2021

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expects the economic situation in the country to improve next year.

"It will be easier economically (…). An upturn in the economy is expected, small, but it will take place," he said in an interview with Focus magazine, the text of which was published on the newspaper's website on Friday.

Zelensky recalled that next year Ukraine would celebrate the 30th anniversary of its independence. "I believe that we will make a great holiday, we have a lot of ideas. I believe that many foreign leaders who respect Ukraine will come," he said.

The head of state also believes that the coronavirus pandemic will not affect people's moods so much: "We have learned how to fight the coronavirus. Therefore, I think it will be easier for people. It's a shame that people are no longer afraid and sometimes don't wear masks. On the other hand, it's great that they are not afraid and psychologically it is easier for them."

 

Tags: #zelensky #economic
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:01 25.12.2020
Issue of obtaining vaccine against COVID-19 will be most difficult for Stepanov - Zelensky

Issue of obtaining vaccine against COVID-19 will be most difficult for Stepanov - Zelensky

16:29 25.12.2020
Zelensky: Tatarov not corrupt official, but must prove his innocence

Zelensky: Tatarov not corrupt official, but must prove his innocence

14:33 25.12.2020
Zelensky says paid vaccination won't be blocked in Ukraine, intends to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at his own expense

Zelensky says paid vaccination won't be blocked in Ukraine, intends to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at his own expense

13:46 25.12.2020
Zelensky says will call Putin if meeting of advisors to Normandy Four leaders delayed

Zelensky says will call Putin if meeting of advisors to Normandy Four leaders delayed

11:33 25.12.2020
Zelensky congratulates Ukrainians on Merry Christmas

Zelensky congratulates Ukrainians on Merry Christmas

11:08 24.12.2020
Zelensky extends law on special procedure for local govt in ORDLO

Zelensky extends law on special procedure for local govt in ORDLO

09:54 24.12.2020
Zelensky signs law to restore responsibility for inaccurate declaration

Zelensky signs law to restore responsibility for inaccurate declaration

09:33 23.12.2020
Zelensky returns thanks to Macron for his willingness to help accelerate provision of vaccine against COVID-19 to Ukraine

Zelensky returns thanks to Macron for his willingness to help accelerate provision of vaccine against COVID-19 to Ukraine

10:26 22.12.2020
Zelensky insists on payments to families of medical workers killed by COVID-19

Zelensky insists on payments to families of medical workers killed by COVID-19

18:41 21.12.2020
Zelensky signs law on govt support for culture, tourism, creative industries

Zelensky signs law on govt support for culture, tourism, creative industries

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NEURC raises heat generation tariffs for population, 23 CHPPs, cogeneration plants for 2021

Finance ministry expects implementation of state budget receipts above plan by UAH 10-13 bln by late 2020

Recently created United Energy LLC wins auction to develop manganese ore deposit

Ukraine's PM: 2021 national budget could be reviewed after Q1 2021

AMCU allows Dragon Capital to buy Novinsky's Unex Bank

LATEST

City Council deputies adopt capital's budget for 2021

Shmyhal prefers privatization of state CHPPs to their transfer to management of Naftogaz

Launch of 750 kV Zaporizhia NPP-Kakhovska power grid opens up prospects for import of electricity to Romania within ENTSO-E – PM

Foxtrot, Microsoft Ukraine to consider potential cooperation in digital transformation of retail

Ukravtodor saves UAH 9.9 bln on procurements in 2020

NEURC raises heat generation tariffs for population, 23 CHPPs, cogeneration plants for 2021

Govt may raise electricity price for Energoatom under renewed PSO, but tariffs for population not to increase yet – source

Finance ministry expects implementation of state budget receipts above plan by UAH 10-13 bln by late 2020

Energy minister discusses reforms in energy sector, its financial stabilization with IMF mission head

Unknown company with Turkish owner to acquire first of four gold deposits put up for auction

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD