Economy

19:01 23.12.2020

Unknown company with Turkish owner to acquire first of four gold deposits put up for auction

2 min read
Unknown company with Turkish owner to acquire first of four gold deposits put up for auction

 Zhovti Vody gold deposit in Dnipropetrovsk region, put up for an electronic auction by the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine, will be acquired by an unknown company, Spys Ukraine LLC (Lviv), owned by a Turkish citizen.

According to the information about the auction held on December 23, Spys Ukraine LLC was declared the winner, it offered UAH 5.735 million with the starting price being UAH 4.481 million excluding VAT.

The auction was also attended by Nidkom LLC (Boryspil, Kyiv region).

Zhovti Vody gold deposit is located in Piatykhatky district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

The type of subsoil use and the period for which the permit is granted are as follows: geological study of the main minerals - gold ores and related minerals - niobium ores, including pilot development of deposits, the period is five years.

Spys Ukraine LLC (Lviv) was registered in February 2010. The core business is "holding company activities," the minor ones are the purchase and sale of own real estate, the leasing and operation of own or leased real estate, the management of real estate for a fee or on the basis of a contract, the activities of head offices.

The ultimate beneficiary of the company is Turkish citizen Firat Cakmak.

Tags: #gold #auction #deposit
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:50 12.08.2020
NBU at third auction of interest rate swap satisfies bids of five banks for UAH 2 bln at 6.5%

NBU at third auction of interest rate swap satisfies bids of five banks for UAH 2 bln at 6.5%

12:47 31.07.2020
Energy ministry starts preparations for 'green' auctions – Buslavets

Energy ministry starts preparations for 'green' auctions – Buslavets

17:29 15.07.2020
NBU at second swap auction satisfies bids of five banks for UAH 410 mln at 6.5%

NBU at second swap auction satisfies bids of five banks for UAH 410 mln at 6.5%

15:06 15.07.2020
Auction for privatization of Dnipro Hotel starts in Kyiv, 29 participants register

Auction for privatization of Dnipro Hotel starts in Kyiv, 29 participants register

18:11 12.05.2020
Finance ministry raises UAH 20 bln at govt bond auctions

Finance ministry raises UAH 20 bln at govt bond auctions

17:21 02.09.2019
Zelensky orders preparation of new lots for holding oil, gas auctions

Zelensky orders preparation of new lots for holding oil, gas auctions

15:13 24.07.2019
PrivatBank will start selling its property at Dutch auctions

PrivatBank will start selling its property at Dutch auctions

12:56 20.05.2019
Poroshenko signs bill introducing 'green' auctions

Poroshenko signs bill introducing 'green' auctions

12:00 24.04.2019
Transmission system operators of Ukraine, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova distribute functions in holding auctions

Transmission system operators of Ukraine, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova distribute functions in holding auctions

17:22 05.02.2019
Soltex Capital buys claims to Respublika mall at Dutch auction

Soltex Capital buys claims to Respublika mall at Dutch auction

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Recently created United Energy LLC wins auction to develop manganese ore deposit

Ukraine's PM: 2021 national budget could be reviewed after Q1 2021

AMCU allows Dragon Capital to buy Novinsky's Unex Bank

Cabinet appoints Melnyk as Head of State Fiscal Service

Statistics Service confirms slowdown in Ukrainian economy recession in Q3, 2020 to 3.5%

LATEST

Recently created United Energy LLC wins auction to develop manganese ore deposit

Cabinet approves concept of Donbas economic development until 2030

Govt approves Naftogaz's financial plan for 2020 with net profit of UAH 11.5 bln

Ukraine's PM: 2021 national budget could be reviewed after Q1 2021

Infrastructure minister: State Aviation Company may be created as early as 2021

Pension Fund fines Ukrposhta UAH 1.5 mln for untimely payment of pensions – Ukrposhta CEO

Gazprom budgets for gas supplies to Europe to rise to 183 bcm at $170 per 1,000 cubic meters in 2021

Construction of Nord Stream 2 might resume in Danish waters Jan 15 – regulator

Transit of goods in Ukraine could recover to level of 2019 in 2021 – minister

Joining Clean Network to increase investment in Ukraine - US Under Secretary of State

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD