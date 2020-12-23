Unknown company with Turkish owner to acquire first of four gold deposits put up for auction

Zhovti Vody gold deposit in Dnipropetrovsk region, put up for an electronic auction by the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine, will be acquired by an unknown company, Spys Ukraine LLC (Lviv), owned by a Turkish citizen.

According to the information about the auction held on December 23, Spys Ukraine LLC was declared the winner, it offered UAH 5.735 million with the starting price being UAH 4.481 million excluding VAT.

The auction was also attended by Nidkom LLC (Boryspil, Kyiv region).

Zhovti Vody gold deposit is located in Piatykhatky district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

The type of subsoil use and the period for which the permit is granted are as follows: geological study of the main minerals - gold ores and related minerals - niobium ores, including pilot development of deposits, the period is five years.

Spys Ukraine LLC (Lviv) was registered in February 2010. The core business is "holding company activities," the minor ones are the purchase and sale of own real estate, the leasing and operation of own or leased real estate, the management of real estate for a fee or on the basis of a contract, the activities of head offices.

The ultimate beneficiary of the company is Turkish citizen Firat Cakmak.