Economy

12:41 22.12.2020

DTEK expects launch of emissions trading system in Ukraine, connecting country's power system to European in 2023

1 min read
DTEK expects launch of emissions trading system in Ukraine, connecting country's power system to European in 2023

DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko hopes that Ukraine will launch of emissions trading system in 2023.

"There are more and more demands from our European partners to launch the emission trading system [...] I hope, we will have these elements in 2023. I am glad that today we have a dialogue with ministries and our European partners on how to make the right movements and solutions so that Ukraine fulfills its obligations to reduce emissions," he said during the presentation of the company's strategy until 2030 on Tuesday.

According to Timchenko, the implementation of the National Plan to Reduce Emissions is the most important commitment that Ukraine has taken upon itself.

"They [requirements] are quite tough, they require huge financial investments. I believe that there should be a dialogue within and there should be a correct balance between financial investments, today's technological development and social consequences in terms of meeting these requirements," the DTEK CEO said.

Tags: #emissions #dtek
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:56 22.12.2020
DTEK Oil&Gas to start oil production in next 1-2 years, to expand due to participation in auctions, acquisitions

DTEK Oil&Gas to start oil production in next 1-2 years, to expand due to participation in auctions, acquisitions

12:43 22.12.2020
Electricity production from coal in Ukraine will fall by 46% by 2030, share of nuclear energy to grow from 53% to 57% - DTEK

Electricity production from coal in Ukraine will fall by 46% by 2030, share of nuclear energy to grow from 53% to 57% - DTEK

11:57 17.12.2020
Completion of electricity market reform to allow Ukraine to be leader in decarbonization in Eastern Europe – DTEK CEO

Completion of electricity market reform to allow Ukraine to be leader in decarbonization in Eastern Europe – DTEK CEO

08:59 16.12.2020
Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

17:55 15.12.2020
Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

09:44 29.10.2020
DTEK Renewables posts UAH 440 mln net profit in H1, 2020

DTEK Renewables posts UAH 440 mln net profit in H1, 2020

14:35 01.10.2020
DTEK wins award for Most Impressive Debut Issuer from GlobalCapital for issuance of green bonds

DTEK wins award for Most Impressive Debut Issuer from GlobalCapital for issuance of green bonds

14:41 31.08.2020
DTEK wins Budyschansko-Chutivska field tender with UAH 650.5 mln offer

DTEK wins Budyschansko-Chutivska field tender with UAH 650.5 mln offer

10:19 31.08.2020
SAPO's decision to close Rotterdam + case confirms legality of this principle – DTEK

SAPO's decision to close Rotterdam + case confirms legality of this principle – DTEK

14:09 06.08.2020
Price of DTEK's coal should include transport costs between coalmine and TPP, not cost of freight from the Netherlands – Centrenergo head

Price of DTEK's coal should include transport costs between coalmine and TPP, not cost of freight from the Netherlands – Centrenergo head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet appoints Melnyk as Head of State Fiscal Service

Statistics Service confirms slowdown in Ukrainian economy recession in Q3, 2020 to 3.5%

IMF mission for first review of Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine to start work on Dec 21 - Fund

Business worsens assessment of current state of taxation in Ukraine – EBA poll

Risks of bank sector slightly decline in six months – NBU

LATEST

Over 23% of Ukrainian employers plan to increase salaries in 2021 - Jooble survey

Philip Morris files suit against Ukraine in intl investment arbitration due to AMCU penalty

Gazprom increases booking of additional transit capacity via Ukraine in Jan as long-term booking declines

Datagroup buys Volia

Kyivstar extends 4G coverage in Poltava, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv, Kharkiv regions

Intergal-Bud plans to launch 11 new projects in 2021

AMCU allows creating Ukrainian Road Consortium

Cabinet appoints Melnyk as Head of State Fiscal Service

Statistics Service confirms slowdown in Ukrainian economy recession in Q3, 2020 to 3.5%

IMF mission for first review of Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine to start work on Dec 21 - Fund

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD