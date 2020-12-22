DTEK expects launch of emissions trading system in Ukraine, connecting country's power system to European in 2023

DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko hopes that Ukraine will launch of emissions trading system in 2023.

"There are more and more demands from our European partners to launch the emission trading system [...] I hope, we will have these elements in 2023. I am glad that today we have a dialogue with ministries and our European partners on how to make the right movements and solutions so that Ukraine fulfills its obligations to reduce emissions," he said during the presentation of the company's strategy until 2030 on Tuesday.

According to Timchenko, the implementation of the National Plan to Reduce Emissions is the most important commitment that Ukraine has taken upon itself.

"They [requirements] are quite tough, they require huge financial investments. I believe that there should be a dialogue within and there should be a correct balance between financial investments, today's technological development and social consequences in terms of meeting these requirements," the DTEK CEO said.