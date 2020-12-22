Economy

11:24 22.12.2020

Kyivstar extends 4G coverage in Poltava, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv, Kharkiv regions

 The mobile operator Kyivstar has extended 4G/LTE coverage in Poltava, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions, providing 578 settlements, where 174,000 people live, with high-speed mobile Internet.

According to the press service of the company, in particular, this was applied to the villages of Zamhlai, Zastavna, Znamyanka, Korman, Horodysche, Kobyzhcha, Romodan, Vilkhuvatka, Varvarivka, Stavkove, Berezova Luka, Bilyki, Yareski and others.

The operator notes that in order to improve the quality and speed of mobile Internet in these regions, 95 base stations operating on LTE 900 frequencies were installed. This provides a greater range of the operator's mobile equipment, which helps improve the quality of network coverage.

By now, Kyivstar has already provided access to 4G for almost 85% of the population. In January-September 2020, the operator invested more than UAH 4 billion in the development of new mobile technologies. In 2021, the operator plans to increase the coverage of its 4G network so that high-speed mobile Internet is available to 90% of the population.

