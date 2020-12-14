Energy Ministry wants to take charge over systemic operators GTSOU, Ukrenergo, quit managing generation

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine wants to take a charge over the operator of the power transmission system PJSC NPC Ukrenergo and the operator of the gas transmission system (GTS) of Ukraine GTSOU LLC instead of producers and suppliers of electricity and natural gas.

According to the ministry, the concept of such optimization of management of the fuel and energy complex facilities was presented to representatives of the Energy Community and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

It is proposed to transfer the power generation, which is currently under the control of the ministry, to the Cabinet of Ministers or other central executive bodies.

"This approach corresponds to the third energy package, in particular, in terms of the unbundling and certification of transmission system and GTS operators. The concept does not contradict the obligations assumed under the Treaty Establishing the Energy Community and the Association Agreement," the ministry said.

The Ministry of Energy said that the implementation of this approach will allow reforming the energy sector, increasing its efficiency and activating the process of integrating Ukraine's energy markets into the EU markets.

Currently, under the management of the Ministry of Energy, in particular, are National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom, PJSC Ukrhydroenergo, Kalush and Lysychansk CHPPs, state-owned enterprise Regional Power Grids, Ukrinterenergo, state-owned enterprise Skhidny Mining, the Nuclear Fuel State Concern and the public coal sector.