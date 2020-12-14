Economy

13:14 14.12.2020

Energy Ministry wants to take charge over systemic operators GTSOU, Ukrenergo, quit managing generation

2 min read
Energy Ministry wants to take charge over systemic operators GTSOU, Ukrenergo, quit managing generation

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine wants to take a charge over the operator of the power transmission system PJSC NPC Ukrenergo and the operator of the gas transmission system (GTS) of Ukraine GTSOU LLC instead of producers and suppliers of electricity and natural gas.

According to the ministry, the concept of such optimization of management of the fuel and energy complex facilities was presented to representatives of the Energy Community and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

It is proposed to transfer the power generation, which is currently under the control of the ministry, to the Cabinet of Ministers or other central executive bodies.

"This approach corresponds to the third energy package, in particular, in terms of the unbundling and certification of transmission system and GTS operators. The concept does not contradict the obligations assumed under the Treaty Establishing the Energy Community and the Association Agreement," the ministry said.

The Ministry of Energy said that the implementation of this approach will allow reforming the energy sector, increasing its efficiency and activating the process of integrating Ukraine's energy markets into the EU markets.

Currently, under the management of the Ministry of Energy, in particular, are National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom, PJSC Ukrhydroenergo, Kalush and Lysychansk CHPPs, state-owned enterprise Regional Power Grids, Ukrinterenergo, state-owned enterprise Skhidny Mining, the Nuclear Fuel State Concern and the public coal sector.

Tags: #gts #ukrenergo #energy_ministry #gas
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:13 26.11.2020
Ukrenergo needs to borrow UAH 11.3 bln for paying to green power, state-owned generating companies

Ukrenergo needs to borrow UAH 11.3 bln for paying to green power, state-owned generating companies

09:53 26.11.2020
Naftogaz sees net loss of UAH 17 bln in Jan-Sept

Naftogaz sees net loss of UAH 17 bln in Jan-Sept

09:12 09.11.2020
For first time ever traders start gas re-export from Ukraine – GTSOU

For first time ever traders start gas re-export from Ukraine – GTSOU

11:01 05.11.2020
IFC estimates Ukraine's potential for issuing green bonds at $ 73 billion by 2030 – Energy Ministry

IFC estimates Ukraine's potential for issuing green bonds at $ 73 billion by 2030 – Energy Ministry

15:22 27.10.2020
Gas Traders of Ukraine initiate launch of alternative gas exchange Ukrainian Hub

Gas Traders of Ukraine initiate launch of alternative gas exchange Ukrainian Hub

12:49 21.10.2020
Chairman of the Exchange Committee UEEX Dubovskyi: We focus on the development of electricity and gas markets

Chairman of the Exchange Committee UEEX Dubovskyi: We focus on the development of electricity and gas markets

16:36 16.10.2020
Zelensky believes Turkey's explored new gas reserves in Black Sea to change balance of power in region

Zelensky believes Turkey's explored new gas reserves in Black Sea to change balance of power in region

15:34 12.10.2020
Polish-based PGNIG postpones start of gas exploration in Ukraine to 2021

Polish-based PGNIG postpones start of gas exploration in Ukraine to 2021

14:59 05.10.2020
Naftogaz may start exporting gas to EU

Naftogaz may start exporting gas to EU

12:34 05.10.2020
Gas transit by Gazprom through Ukraine in 2020 reaches 40 bcm at full capacity provided by contract – GTSOU

Gas transit by Gazprom through Ukraine in 2020 reaches 40 bcm at full capacity provided by contract – GTSOU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU recognizes Misto Bank owned by Fursin as insolvent

Moody's withdraws govt of Ukraine's Ca senior unsecured rating for business reasons

Arbitration Panel finds Ukraine's wood export ban illegal, obliges to cancel it - EU Delegation

Deposit Guarantee Fund in 2021 to announce seizure of foreign assets of owners of large banks removed from market thanks to intl advisors

Ukraine to attract $170 mln loan from World Bank by late 2020 – Finance ministry

LATEST

NBU recognizes Misto Bank owned by Fursin as insolvent

Moody's withdraws govt of Ukraine's Ca senior unsecured rating for business reasons

Ukroboronprom enterprises will remain within state concern until corporatization - CEO

Centrenergo proposes to use ash from TPPs in Big Construction program

Arbitration Panel finds Ukraine's wood export ban illegal, obliges to cancel it - EU Delegation

Deposit Guarantee Fund in 2021 to announce seizure of foreign assets of owners of large banks removed from market thanks to intl advisors

Ukraine to attract $170 mln loan from World Bank by late 2020 – Finance ministry

Naftogaz buys controlling stake in Nadra Yuzivska

Diia portal starts accepting applications by private entrepreneurs to receive UAH 8,000 of aid for period of toughened quarantine in January

World Bank approves $300 mln loan to Ukraine to fight COVID-19

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD