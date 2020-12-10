Economy

Ukrzaliznytsya plans to increase tariffs for transportation, increase net profit up to UAH 3.5 bln in 2021

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ) in 2021 plans to receive UAH 3.53 billion of net profit compared to the planned indicator of UAH 0.07 million in 2020, with a reduction in revenue by 3.2% - up to UAH 86.504 billion.

The corresponding indicators are provided for by the financial plan of the company, the text of which is at the disposal of the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

At the same time, revenue of UAH 86.504 billion, planned for 2021, is 15.4% more than the expected result of 2020.

According to the financial plan, Ukrzaliznytsia's EBITDA in 2021 compared to the 2020 plan should grow by 5.4% - to UAH 19.175 billion, and capital investments by more than 2.1 times - to UAH 27.238 billion.

So, next year it is planned to allocate UAH 7.252 billion for capital construction, UAH 8.484 billion for the purchase/manufacture of fixed assets, UAH 5.785 billion for the modernization of fixed assets and UAH 5.189 billion for overhaul.

According to the draft financial plan of UZ, revenues from freight traffic will decrease by 5.2% compared to the plan for 2020 and will increase by 11.8% compared to the forecast for 2020 - to UAH 72.088 billion.

Revenues from the transportation of passengers are projected at UAH 7.762 billion, which is 43.6% higher than the 2020 plan and almost 2 times more than the expected result of this year.

"In 2021, the indexation of tariffs for the transportation of passengers in domestic traffic is provided by 2% monthly from March 1. Additional revenues will amount to UAH 557.9 million," the company's financial plan says.

The company also emphasizes that the largest increase in administrative costs is provided by an increase in labor costs and deductions for social events.

As reported, Ukrzaliznytsia plans to receive UAH 0.07 million of net profit in 2020, compared to UAH 2.988 billion in 2019, with a decrease in revenue by 1.1% - to UAH 89.357 billion, the corresponding figures are provided by the government approved and published in the financial plan on the company's website.

