16:59 07.12.2020

Economy Ministry estimates GDP decline for 10 months of 2020 at 5.2%, expects 5% fall over year – minister

The Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture estimates the drop in GDP for January-October 2020 at 5.2%, but over this year GDP will fall by 5%, Economy Minister Ihor Petrashko has said.

"We think that in 2020 GDP will fall by 5%, although earlier we set a target of 4.8% of GDP," Petrashko said during the online forum Ukrainian Investment Roadshow.

He specified that in addition to the pandemic, the situation in agriculture will also affect macroeconomic values.

