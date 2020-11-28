Economy

15:46 28.11.2020

Consultations on 2021 state budget to begin next week - MP

1 min read
Consultations on the national budget for 2021 will begin next week, head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia has stated.

"Regarding the budget – in a working order, everything is fine, as it was previously agreed. Next week, consultations will begin. And I think that we will go to the vote next week," he told reporters on Saturday after a joint meeting of the leadership of the parliament and the government and the faction leaders.

"At the same time, when asked when the issue of considering the state budget may appear on the agenda of the Verkhovna Rada, the politician said that "it may even appear before Friday."

As reported, on November 5, the Verkhovna Rada supported, with a delay of two weeks from the schedule laid down in the Budget Code, government bill No. 4000 on the national budget of Ukraine for 2021 at first reading, having adopted budgetary conclusions and recommending that the government take them into account when preparing the document for the second reading and increase revenues by UAH 20.2 billion.

Tags: #budget #arakhamia
