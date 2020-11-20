Economy

18:38 20.11.2020

Boiko replaces first deputy energy minister Buslavets at post of acting energy minister

1 min read
Boiko replaces first deputy energy minister Buslavets at post of acting energy minister

The Ukrainian government has replaced Olha Buslavets with Yuriy Boiko at the post of acting Energy Minister.

The Cabinet of Ministers made the decision at a meeting on Friday, a representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada, Vasyl Mokan, said.

"At today's extraordinary meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted two resolutions regarding such staff decisions: invalidating the order of the Cabinet of Ministers dated June 3, 2020 on the temporary assignment of the duties of the Minister of Energy to Buslavets and on the temporary assignment of the duties of the Minister of Energy to Yuriy Boiko, Deputy Energy Minister," Mokan wrote on his Facebook page on Friday night.

Tags: #government #energy_minister
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:11 09.11.2020
Ukrainian govt plans to increase dollar GDP by two-three times by 2030

Ukrainian govt plans to increase dollar GDP by two-three times by 2030

18:34 26.10.2020
FC Metalist files lawsuit to District Administrative Court of Kyiv against Cabinet

FC Metalist files lawsuit to District Administrative Court of Kyiv against Cabinet

10:10 07.10.2020
Govt approves transfer of Centrenergo's shares, property of state-run coalmines to newly created JSC by April 2021

Govt approves transfer of Centrenergo's shares, property of state-run coalmines to newly created JSC by April 2021

15:14 25.09.2020
Cabinet consulting with IMF on possibility of reducing 2020 state budget deficit - Shmyhal

Cabinet consulting with IMF on possibility of reducing 2020 state budget deficit - Shmyhal

12:22 25.09.2020
Cabinet consulting with NBU and IMF on possibility of reducing inflation forecast for 2021

Cabinet consulting with NBU and IMF on possibility of reducing inflation forecast for 2021

10:55 24.09.2020
Morgan Stanley doubts Ukraine's govt plans for 2021

Morgan Stanley doubts Ukraine's govt plans for 2021

10:39 24.09.2020
Govt obliges NCCIR to open data on provider operation, Internet coverage quality, subscriber numbers

Govt obliges NCCIR to open data on provider operation, Internet coverage quality, subscriber numbers

11:33 09.09.2020
Draft govt action plan envisages sale of United Mining-Chemical Company, Odesa Port-Side Plant, Electrotyazhmash, President Hotel by late 2020

Draft govt action plan envisages sale of United Mining-Chemical Company, Odesa Port-Side Plant, Electrotyazhmash, President Hotel by late 2020

17:54 17.08.2020
Cabinet supports decision to restrict foreigners visiting Uman during Rosh Hashanah – Avakov

Cabinet supports decision to restrict foreigners visiting Uman during Rosh Hashanah – Avakov

10:23 13.08.2020
Cabinet approves program for reforming and developing alcohol industry for 2020-2023

Cabinet approves program for reforming and developing alcohol industry for 2020-2023

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Slight overfulfillment of 2020 state budget expected due to tax revenues - Finance Minister

Govt must choose between financing anti-epidemic measures, other expenditures – NBU Deputy Head

IMF experts doubt advisability of issuing GDP warrants in Ukraine

Several points of anti-corruption reform raise concerns of IMF – Finance Ministry

Former Finance Minister Umansky calls for public reduction of 2020 state budget outlay plan by about UAH 100 bln

LATEST

Страны-соседи Украины остаются в "красной" зоне по COVID-19, помимо Молдовы, Беларуси и РФ – Минздрав

Disconnection of TIU Canada's 10.5 MW SPP located at NFP lies in plane of business dispute – solar energy association head

Almost 40% of Ukrainian enterprises positively assess impact of EU Association Agreement on their activities - poll

Ukroboronprom wants fair, open, public rules of game - acting CEO

Economy Ministry intends to register ten new geographic brands in 2021

Ukrzaliznytsia cancels fixed guarantee fee of $ 300,000 for transit rail traffic

Slight overfulfillment of 2020 state budget expected due to tax revenues - Finance Minister

Govt must choose between financing anti-epidemic measures, other expenditures – NBU Deputy Head

IMF experts doubt advisability of issuing GDP warrants in Ukraine

Metinvest with affiliated companies becomes 100% owner of Zaporizhvohnetryv

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD