Boiko replaces first deputy energy minister Buslavets at post of acting energy minister

The Ukrainian government has replaced Olha Buslavets with Yuriy Boiko at the post of acting Energy Minister.

The Cabinet of Ministers made the decision at a meeting on Friday, a representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada, Vasyl Mokan, said.

"At today's extraordinary meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted two resolutions regarding such staff decisions: invalidating the order of the Cabinet of Ministers dated June 3, 2020 on the temporary assignment of the duties of the Minister of Energy to Buslavets and on the temporary assignment of the duties of the Minister of Energy to Yuriy Boiko, Deputy Energy Minister," Mokan wrote on his Facebook page on Friday night.